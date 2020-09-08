Coronavirus: Covid-19 case linked to West Auckland's St Dominic's College

Current Covid-19 alert levels to remain until at least September 14.

A West Auckland high school has temporarily closed after one of its students tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a nearby primary school has requested pupils with siblings at the high school to stay home.

In a letter to its community, St Dominic’s Catholic College principal Anna Swann said she was contacted by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday afternoon about the positive case.

“I understand that this may cause some feelings of worry and concern among some families, but I want to reassure you that we are being guided closely by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health.”

In the letter, Swann said the girls-only school on Rathgar Rd in Henderson would remain closed for the next 72 hours while staff worked with the Ministry of Education.

“The only people permitted onsite during this time are our cleaning contractors.”

Swann asked that families keep the student, her family and the whole community in their “prayers as we work through this”.

The principal said further details would be provided to the school's community on Wednesday and students were asked to continue any school work they had.

In another letter, addressed to students, Swann wrote: “This is a very stressful time for families and I need you to utilise all of your Dominican strength, respect and responsibility”.

She urged them to refrain from posting about the case on social media, making assumptions or gossiping.

“Please take care of yourselves, of one another and in all you say and do, be kind,” Swann said.

Another school in the area, Holy Cross Catholic School, on Lavelle Rd, released a statement on its Facebook page asking parents to keep their children at home if they had siblings at St Dominics.

“Yes I am being very cautious, but I am trying to keep all our children safe,” the statement said.

Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Four of the cases are in the community and linked to the Auckland August cluster.

The remaining cases were imported cases, found in managed isolation.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Swann have been contacted for comment.