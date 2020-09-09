Coronavirus: Tail end Auckland Covid-19 cluster could drag out weeks, modelling expert says

It could be weeks before the Auckland Covid-19 cluster reaches its tail end, one modelling expert says.

Professor Shaun Hendy told RNZ’s First Up on Wednesday there is a chance it could take a few weeks for the cluster to be officially contained.

“We could very quickly see the end of it, that's possible once you get down to these small number of cases ... But we could also see some persistence for another couple of weeks.”

However, Health Minister Chris Hipkins believes they are starting to reach the outer perimeter of the cluster now.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Four new cases linked to the cluster on Tuesday were a bit of a surprise for health officials.

On Tuesday, six new Covid-19 cases were reported, four of these were linked to the Mt Roskil church sub-cluster.

Overnight, a student at west Auckland’s St Dominic’s College tested positive and has been linked back to the sub-cluster.

This person wasn’t previously identified in contact tracing efforts, Hipkins told RNZ’s Morning Report. Auckland Regional Public Health and Police are working to determine if existing cases deliberately excluded this person during interviews or if it was accidental.

The health minister admitted Tuesday’s cases were a “bit of a set back” as they weren’t known contacts, but he is confident they will eventually stamp out the virus and close the cluster.

Hipkins couldn’t say how long that would take, though. “How long is a piece of string?”

Craig Simcox/Stuff Professor Shaun Hendy, a Victoria University physicist, said the Auckland cluster could drag out a few more weeks.

“We’ve still got a wee way to go.”

Auckland’s looser level 2.5 restrictions are potentially causing the drawn-out containment.

“Alert level 3, we generally expect that to be slower at controlling a cluster than alert level 4,” Hendy said.

“Now we're in level 2.5 in Auckland we expect that to be slower still.

On average, elimination takes longer in weaker alert levels, the physicist told RNZ.

To date, 165 cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster, 80 of these remain active. The source of the index case still remains a mystery, however, Hendy said it is “extremely unlikely” it is linked to earlier outbreaks and lingered in the community for months.

Determining whether the virus may have been transmitted through imported goods from Americold is quite difficult for Hendy and his team to prove or demonstrate as well.

The cold store facility was thought to be a viable source of transmission in August, however, surface testing in the Auckland facility ruled that out.

It remains a possibility that transmission in the community could stem from the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities, Hendy speculated.

“The modelling does suggest that from time to time we could have a release undetected release through our managed isolation and quarantine [facilities].”

The confirmed case involving a maintenance worker at the Rydges facility in Auckland is proof it’s possible the virus can get out of the facility. Genome sequencing ruled out any link between this case and the community outbreak.

Sequencing matched it with a US returnee who had stayed at the hotel before testing positive and being moved into managed quarantine. The source of infection for the worker is said to be from an elevator in the facility.