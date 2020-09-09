Coronavirus: Primary student confirmed as close contact of St Dominic's College case

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says it has become apparent some close contacts of the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church sub-cluster were not previously disclosed, including a student that recently tested positive.

A student at a West Auckland primary school has been identified as a close contact of a coronavirus case.

It relates to the student at nearby St Dominic’s Catholic College who has tested positive for the virus, Henderon North Primary School principal Irene Ogden confirmed.

The St Dominic’s student last attended school on Friday, September 4 and left early after feeling unwell.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A student at Henderson North School has been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Her positive test result came back on Tuesday.

St Dominic’s, a girls-only school on Rathgar Rd in Henderson, is surrounded by a number of other schools, including Liston College and Waitākere College on the same street.

On its website, Henderson North Primary School – which is also nearby - had a letter from Auckland Regional Public Health Service explaining a student was a close contact of the St Dominic’s case.

“Close contacts are people who may be at greater risk of catching the illness because they were near a person with Covid-19 during their infectious period,” the letter said.

“Please be assured that the student was not unwell and was very unlikely to have been infectious with Covid-19 while at school. The student is self-isolating at home, has been tested for the virus and currently remains well.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A senior student at St Dominic’s Catholic College has tested positive for Covid-19.

Students being dropped off at Henderson North could be seen wearing masks on Wednesday morning.

Ogden said it was “very sad” there was still Covid-19 in the community.

“Obviously the fact there’s been a student testing positive at the nearby school is concerning for parents here, but we are doing all we can to keep their children safe.”

Physical distancing and hand sanitising were being closely monitored, Ogden said, and a number of students had chosen to wear masks.

Ogden said she assumed the school of around 400 pupils, would see fewer students attending on Wednesday because of the positive case, but she wanted to assure parents it was safe.

“We’ve spoken with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, and they’re happy for us to be open,” she said.

Anna, who has a daughter who attends the school, said she felt a “tiny bit” apprehensive about the situation but believed it would be fine.

“The school have been really great at making sure everything is sanitised and kept clean,” she said.

In a statement, ARPHS also said a number of students from Liston College attended classes at St Dominic’s, but they are only considered casual contacts.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Some Liston College students are deemed casual contacts of the case at St Dominic’s Catholic College.

“St Dominic’s Catholic College will not be telling parents or staff the name of the student who is a case, their class or year level to protect the privacy of the student,” it said.

“The person and their family are in isolation, with public health monitoring their health and wellbeing.”

On its Facebook page, Waitākere College said it had been informed about the St Dominic’s case of a senior student.

“This student does not travel on our shared buses or any public bus,” the college said.

“Please keep any students that feel unwell at home and ensure they get tested. This is most important to keep ahead of this virus.”

Waitākere College said the school remained open but expected anyone with a sibling at St Dominic’s to stay home.

“Rest assured that Waitākere College continues to be strict on our protocols on health and safety, to ensure the spread of anything is reduced, and at this stage nothing changes in the way of timetables or attendance here at the college.”

Another school in the area, Holy Cross Catholic School, on Lavelle Rd, also released a statement on its Facebook page asking parents to keep their children at home if they had siblings at St Dominic’s.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ St Dominic’s would be closed for the next few days but testing would be made available for the school’s community at the site.

Hipkins said he understood the case would create a degree of anxiety for the school’s community.

Police were now involved from a community standpoint to help remaining people possibly linked to the current outbreak to get tested.

Hipkins said at the beginning, there were some people linked to the cluster who didn’t believe in the science and were sceptical.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles told Stuff the virus was much the same for older teens as it was for young adults.

“There may well be some cases around them but the impact on them is usually less than as you get older,” Wiles said.

RNZ Professor Shaun Hendy said the Auckland cluster could drag out a few weeks still.

“With it being a school rather than a workplace, you’d probably expect less transmission, less secondary cases, but we will just have to wait and see.”

Wiles said future cases linked to the St Dominic’s student would entirely depend on who was a close contact of theirs at the time they were at school and “likely infectious”.

If people identified as close contacts used school buses, it would depend on how long they rode on the bus and their exposure to determine if others on the bus were considered at risk.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of people connected to the current outbreak were aged 10 to 19, at 21 per cent.

The next largest age group was 20 to 29, at 17 per cent.

Nearby Henderson Intermediate declined to comment on the St Dominic’s case.

Liston College, Waitākere College, and St Dominic’s College have been contacted for further comment.