Coronavirus: Six new cases, four of them linked to 'bereavement activities'

Professor Shaun Hendy said the Auckland cluster could drag out a few weeks still.

Six new cases of coronavirus have been announced in the community, with four relating to “bereavement activities”, the Ministry of Health has announced.

All of the new cases are linked to the Auckland August cluster, which now has 171 cases linked to it.

The new cases follow news of a student at St Dominic’s Catholic College in West Auckland testing positive for the virus.

New cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand were reported on Wednesday by Ministry of Health's Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

A student of nearby Henderson North Primary School is considered a close contact of the St Dominic’s student and is self-isolating at home.

The Ministry of Health's Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield said four of the new cases are linked to “bereavement activities”, connected to visits to a household and a funeral.

A total of 14 cases are linked to those activities after an infectious person visited the household.

The infectious person did not attend the funeral, Bloomfield said.

More than 100 contacts of these cases are in isolation and being tested. One of the people linked to the “bereavement activities” is the St Dominic’s student.

Bloomfield also requested anyone involved with the Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship be re-tested to make sure the cluster was contained.

He said there had been some reluctance early on for people linked to the church to get tested.

In terms of why some people don't want to get tested, Bloomfield said individuals have their reasons.

1 NEWS Ashley Bloomfield announces an Auckland bus driver has tested positive for Covid-19.

“They have to accept that it is a real thing.”

It is an invasive test, but is important, he said.

A Ritchies bus driver, linked to the current cluster, who tested positive for coronavirus is a driver for the Northern Express.

He was not symptomatic while at work and wore a mask and gloves, Bloomfield said.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the driver was working between 5.30am and 1pm on September 3 and 4pm, and 6.15pm on September 4.

“Passengers did not interact with the driver and used the rear door to board and exit the bus,” ARPHS said.

Auckland Transport confirmed to ARPHS there were 319 passengers who travelled on this service across the two days between Hibiscus Coast/Albany and Auckland city.

“Anyone who travelled on the bus with the driver at these times is a casual contact, at low risk of developing the virus. They do not have to self-isolate, but they should get tested if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”

Bloomfield said there are currently four people with the virus in hospital. Two are in ICU.

A total of 74 people linked to the cluster are in the quarantine facility – this includes 58 people with the virus and their household contacts.

The case of the maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel who tested positive has now closed.

The most likely source of infection was a one-off event from surface transmission in the hotel elevator, Bloomfield said.