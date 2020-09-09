Coronavirus: Border exception rule changes will reunite some families split by Covid-19

Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi says the Government has no plans to build more social housing beyond its current targets.

The Government is signalling it has listened to families who have been split by the country’s strict border measures by announcing a raft of changes to allow many to be reunited.

Australian citizens or citizens of visa waiver countries living outside New Zealand, but who are partners of New Zealand citizens and residents may be granted an exception to travel to New Zealand as part of changes coming into force from early October.

They will be required to submit a border exception request and demonstrate that they are in a genuine and stable relationship, as well as undergoing 14 days of managed isolation or quarantine upon arrival, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

“Australian partners, if granted a border exception, will be automatically issued a Critical Purpose Visitor visa to allow them to travel to New Zealand, and they will receive a resident visa on arrival; in line with usual immigration policy for Australians,” Faafoi said.

Partners from visa-waiver countries and their children who receive a border exception will be invited to apply for a six-month Critical Purpose Visitor visa, and those who want to stay longer can then apply for another visa.

The Government is making changes to current border exception rules to allow some partners of New Zealand citizens and residents to be able to reunite in New Zealand.

“Many people living overseas, who are partners of New Zealand citizens and residents, are not covered by our current travel exceptions.

“As more New Zealanders return from overseas, we want to enable them to be reunited with their loved ones here in New Zealand while also ensuring that only genuine partnerships are given that right,” Faafoi said.

New residents who are stuck offshore are also being thrown a lifeline by the Government, able to retain their residency status while the border restrictions remain in place.

Currently, resident visa holders need to travel to New Zealand within a specific timeframe to activate their visa – a requirement they have been unable to meet with the borders being closed.

Those with travel conditions due to expire are being given a 12-month extension to travel to New Zealand, while those with travel conditions that have expired on or after February 2, 2020 will be issued a new visa, also valid for 12 months.

“These changes will provide around 5,600 resident visa holders, who have invested a lot of time and money to be granted a resident visa, with more certainty about their ability to come and settle in New Zealand in the future.

“The Government recognises that these individuals have recently met the requirements to be granted residence. If not for border closures forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, they would be living in New Zealand and contributing to our team of five million,” Faafoi said.