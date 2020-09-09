Coronavirus: The happy, the sad and the out-of-pocket - how border entry changes impact Kiwis

Peta Cooke is desperate to be reunited with her South African fiance Cameron Read here in New Zealand.

Some are popping champagne, others are thousands of dollars out-of-pocket.

But for scores of Kiwis estranged from their overseas partners, changes to Covid-19 border entry requirements are merely an extension to their misery.

After months of having the country’s borders under lock and key, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi delivered news many loved-up Kiwis have been waiting so long to hear – your foreign partners can join you in New Zealand’s little Covid-19 bubble.

But there’s a catch – just who can enter is determined by where they are coming from.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Marianna Tomarelli and Leon von de Vril are separated by thousands of miles despite being married for the past two years.

SUPPLIED Auckland nurse Peta Cooke burst into tears after hearing about changes to Covid-19 border restrictions. Because her fiance Cameron Read is in South Africa, a country not on the visa-waiver list, the couple will continue to be apart.

Kiwis whose partners have been stranded in visa-waiver countries, including Australia, are among the biggest benefactors to Wednesday’s announcements, as well as those with resident visas.

For New Zealanders like Peta Cooke – who has been separated from her South African fiancé for 10 months – the changes announced by Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi set off a surge of contrasting emotions.

The most dominant feeling, though, was heartbreak.

SUPPLIED New Zealander Peta Cooke is desperate to be reunited with her South African fiance Cameron Read.

“I immediately burst into tears,” the Auckland nurse said.

“I was so happy and relieved for so many people that this does help, but for so many of us whose partners aren’t from visa-waiver countries, we are still in the same predicament. We still have no idea when we are going to be seeing our partners again and when we can possibly be reunited,” Cooke lamented.

Australian Janice Gourley was left “shellshocked”, finally able to be to re-settle with her Kiwi husband Richard after months of turmoil.

In non-Covid times, Australian citizens and residents are usually able to live, work and study in New Zealand without needing to apply for a visa before travelling here.

Supplied Australian Janice Gourley will be able to relocate with her New Zealand husband Richard after months of struggling with Covid-19 border restrictions.

From early October, Gourley will be able to apply for a border exception to enter New Zealand, and once accepted, she will automatically be issued with a critical purpose visitor visa and granted a resident visa on arrival.

“It means I can travel as per normal back into New Zealand, and the relief of knowing that we can start making real plans because we were relocating back, and he went ahead and that’s where it all went terribly wrong,” Gourley said.

Partners from visa-waiver countries and their children who receive a border exception will be invited to apply for a six-month critical purpose visitor visa, and those who want to stay longer can then apply for another visa.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wendy Harnett is in managed isolation with her husband Koji Arihisa after the Wellington woman made the journey to Tokyo to retrieve him – a trip that, from October, will no longer be necessary.

The policy changes have come too late for Wellington woman Wendy Harnett.

She’s spent around $8000 fetching her husband Koji Arihisa from Japan, after repeatedly being knocked back by immigration officials to allow Arihisa to enter New Zealand on his own accord.

The couple has just completed their day three Covid-19 test at the M Social​ managed isolation hotel in Auckland and are due for release on September 20.

As Japan is one of the 61 visa-waiver countries, a trip like Harnett’s was no longer necessary.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Wendy Harnett and her Japanese husband Koji Arihisa have just undergone their day three Covid-19 test in their managed isolation hotel in Auckland.

Despite the cost, Harnett doesn’t regret making the journey, but she feels for other members of a Facebook group set up to support Kiwis with partners stuck overseas who have never had the option.

“I’m really happy that finally there’s been some movement. It’s long overdue. But also my heart breaks for other people in our group who are still waiting for God knows how long,” Harnett said.

New residents who are stuck overseas are also being thrown a lifeline by the Government, able to retain their residency status while the border restrictions remain in place.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF South African families who were all set to emigrate to New Zealand have been separated by Covid-19, and what they say is the unwillingness of the New Zealand government to allow a crucial charter flight to land.

Currently, resident visa holders need to travel to New Zealand within a specific timeframe to activate their visa – a requirement they have been unable to meet with the borders being closed.

Those with travel conditions due to expire are being given a 12-month extension to travel to New Zealand, while those with travel conditions that expired on or after February 2, 2020, will be issued a new year-long visa.

The Government has also cleared the way for some foreign farm workers to return to New Zealand under a new category of border exceptions.

Workers who will be eligible for the exception would need to have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand and must have retained their job.

Faafoi said the Government was able to make adjustments to immigration settings which would allow a small number of people who already had the right to come to New Zealand to return.