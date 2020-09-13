Coronavirus: Quarantine hotel worker one of two new Covid-19 cases

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, with one being a health worker at an Auckland quarantine facility.

It is the first time a staff member at Jet Park Hotel has tested positive for Covid-19 since it started operating as a quarantine facility almost six months ago.

The other new case is a person who returned from South Africa on September 8, who is in quarantine in Canterbury, health officials said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A staff member at Auckland’s Jet Park Hotel has tested positive for Covid-19.

There were no confirmed cases linked to Auckland’s community cluster on Sunday, one day before Government officials were set to decide on the country’s alert levels.

However, Government officials said the hotel worker case was still being investigated to determine if the infection came from the community or from within the quarantine facility.

“At this stage no obvious links to other cases in the community have been established,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Health officials at Jet Park Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Five household contacts of the hotel worker were in isolation at their home and due to be tested for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Genome testing would be undertaken to see what strain of the virus the worker had, to help identify the source, with results due Monday, the spokesperson said.

“This case, which was found from routine weekly testing, demonstrates the value of the regular testing of all staff.

“The health worker was tested last week and returned a negative test, so has picked up the virus in between the weekly tests, which are done as part of the regular testing of people working in the quarantine facility.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A Covid-19 testing station has been set up at the Jet Park Hotel.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service was working with the facility to check protocols and procedures.

“Staff at the facility regarded as close contacts have been stood down and a deep clean of staff areas at the facility has been completed,” the ministry spokesperson said.

All staff at the quarantine facility would be retested over the next 48 hours.

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb said work was underway to review staffing logs, swipe card data and CCTV footage to map the person’s movements at the hotel over recent days.

Hospital grade cleaning has already been carried out.

“Our thoughts are with this staff member and their colleagues at this time, and we are actively supporting them through the investigation and follow up,” Webb said.

“We are committed to providing our staff with the information and tools they need to do their jobs safely, and will be working alongside health officials to make sure staff and every person currently staying at the quarantine facility are supported at this time.”

In a live question and answer video for the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the pandemic had been referred to as the “biggest global challenge since World War Two”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield spoke about the pandemic on a Facebook live video on Sunday.

There was “no doubt” in his mind that is what it was.

He said the virus was 10 times more deadly than the common flu that people get sick with every year.

Bloomfield said if the New Zealand population was the same as the United Kingdom and New Zealand's response to the virus had been the same, there would have been 3500 deaths by now.

This would have included a number of healthcare workers, he said.

New Zealand's response to the pandemic has been “the best thing for us” despite the economic hit.

The number of people linked to the current Auckland August cluster remains at 176.

There are currently 33 cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship “sub-cluster” and 15 cases in the bereavement events group.