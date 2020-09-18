Coronavirus: New Zealand records no Covid-19 cases for first time in more than a month

A student who contracted the virus spent a short time at the Auckland school.

For the first time in over a month, there have been no new cases of coronavirus reported.

The last day with no cases was August 10.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said 54 people linked to the current community cluster remain in the Auckland quarantine facility.

This included 22 people with the virus and their household contacts.

Four people are in hospital with Covid-19. One is in Auckland City Hospital, one is in North Shore Hospital and two are in Middlemore Hospital, with one in ICU.

Since August 12, the contact tracing team has found 3912 close contacts of the community cases.

Just three are yet to be contacted.

The total number of active cases stands at 70, with the total number of cases since the first outbreak being 1458.

Laboratories processed 7360 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 897,077.