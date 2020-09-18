Coronavirus: Girl's family told of positive test nine mins after she entered school

Auckland Regional Public Health Service says Chapel Downs School families were alerted as soon as it was confirmed that a pupil who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the school on Monday morning for half an hour between 8.30 and 9am.

A girl at an Auckland primary school was told she had tested positive for coronavirus nine minutes after entering school grounds on Monday.

The news comes as the Ministry of Health moved to clear up inconsistencies around when health officials found out she had gone to Chapel Downs Primary School.

Stuff revealed on Thursday public health officials found out on Wednesday morning the girl was at Chapel Downs Primary School on Monday.

The girl and three close contacts were dropped off before school on Monday, September 14 for around 30 minutes until they were picked up around 9.00am.

The child was not symptomatic, but was awaiting results of a Covid-19 test conducted on Saturday, an ARPHS statement to Stuff on Thursday said.

“The child left school before children began classes for the day, further reducing the risk to the school community.”

The school was told of the case about 2pm Wednesday.

In addition, details of confirmed cases provided on the Ministry of Health's website say officials were notified the girl was a potential case on Sunday, the day before she visited the school and three days before the school was told.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff All students and staff at Chapel Downs have been asked to get tested.

In response to questions from Stuff, the Ministry of Health cleared up some inconsistences around the timeline.

A spokeswoman confirmed lab testing for the girl took place over the weekend.

The girl’s positive lab result was produced on Sunday, September 13 at 7.30pm.

It was then reviewed by ARPHS and matched to the case.

This process was completed at 8.17am the next day and the EpiSurv national database was updated.

ARPHS told the girl’s family about her positive result at 8.39am – nine minutes after she had been dropped off at the school.

The spokeswoman said the ministry wanted to reinforce ARPHS recent comment: “ARPHS has liaised with the family closely to communicate the importance of staying in self-isolation. The family has been cooperating with Public Health and members have been tested and have stayed in isolation until this event.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The school is closed until Monday after a girl with coronavirus was briefly on its grounds.

“Please respect the family’s privacy. It is important that during their self-isolation and recovery they get support and understanding.”

Earlier, principal Vaughan van Rensburg told RNZ on Friday that as soon as he got information from Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) the school informed its community.

“I can just confirm again to our community and reassure them as soon as we received the information we moved extremely quickly, within minutes, to let them know the exact situation.”

Van Rensburg told RNZ the school community was working with ARPHS to work out what exactly took place.

All students and staff at Chapel Downs had been asked to get tested.

A “very small” number of people were considered close contacts of the girl and would self-isolate for two weeks, ARPHS said.

“While casual contacts are at very low risk of developing Covid-19, Public Health has requested everyone at the school get tested and watch for symptoms.”

A pop-up testing centre will be operating at the school from Friday, September 18 until Sunday, September 20 from 9am until 4pm.