Coronavirus: Two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, one in community

A student who contracted the virus spent a short time at the Auckland school.

There are two new coronavirus cases in New Zealand on Saturday, including one in the community.

The Ministry of Health said the source of the latest community case was being investigated.

All close contacts have been identified by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) and have been isolated and tested.

The latest cases come after no new cases of Covid-19 were reported either in the community or managed isolation on Friday – the first time in over a month. The last day with no cases was August 10.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Girl's family told of positive test nine minutes after she entered school

* Coronavirus: New Zealand records no Covid-19 cases for first time in more than a month

* Coronavirus: Entire Auckland school asked to test after inconsistencies emerge



Fifty people linked to the current community cluster remain in the dedicated Auckland quarantine facility.

That includes 20 people with the virus and their household contacts.

Four people are in hospital with Covid-19. One at Auckland City Hospital, one at North Shore Hospital and two at Middlemore Hospital. None are in ICU.

The total number of active cases stands at 67 after five people recovered, with the total number of cases since the first outbreak being 1460.

Since August 12, the ministry’s contact tracing team has identified 3918 close contacts of cases.

It said 3912 had been contacted and were self-isolating, and it was in the process of contacting the rest.

Labs processed 8359 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 905,436.

The ministry said by 9am Saturday, 658 members of the Chapel Downs Primary school community linked to the community case discovered on Monday, had been tested, with 617 negative, 41 pending and 0 positive.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Cars queued in the pouring rain on Friday at Chapel Downs Primary School to get tested for Covid-19 after a student tested positive this week.

A spokeswoman said community testing centres and primary care had been provided with a surveillance code for testing asymptomatic members of the school community.

A pop-up testing centre is operating at the school until Sunday, September 20, from 9am until 4pm.

On Friday, the ministry revealed the family of the schoolgirl who tested positive was told about the result nine minutes after entering school grounds on Monday.

The news came as it moved to clear up inconsistencies around when health officials found out she had gone to the school.

A spokeswoman confirmed lab testing for the girl took place over the weekend of September 12 and 13, but the family wasn’t notified until 8.39am on Monday – after she was dropped off at school.