Coronavirus: How new cases of Covid-19 might affect Auckland's move out of level 2.5

The current Covid alert levels will remain in place until next week, but level 1 is scheduled to return to the country outside Auckland next Monday.

A new coronavirus “cluster” has emerged, just as the Government prepares to decide on whether the country moves down alert levels.

Two new community cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, both household contacts of a recent returnee who was also confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the three new cases over the weekend could be considered a new “cluster” because they arose from a “distinct introduction”.

Auckland and the rest of New Zealand will drop alert levels on Monday after the second outbreak.

The first case was a male who returned to New Zealand from India on August 27, and had completed managed isolation, returning two negative tests. He later tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Auckland.

Ministry of Health officials said this man either had a rare, extremely long incubation period after catching Covid on the flight from India, or caught it on his flight from Christchurch to Auckland.

Cabinet is due to confirm on Monday if Auckland could move to alert level 2, and the rest of the country to alert level 1.

Baker said it was “good news” the new cases weren’t linked to the existing Auckland cluster, because that indicated that cluster was under control.

How much of an effect the new cases have on Auckland’s move out of alert level 2.5 depended on the “fine-grained information” the Ministry has about the returnee’s movements before he tested positive, Baker said.

“A lot comes down to their contact patterns during that period.”

On Sunday, the Ministry said that all identified close contacts have been isolated and tested.

Baker said that was more “good news” that could mean the new cluster only has a “modest effect” on the decision about the city’s alert levels.

Speaking before the two new cases were confirmed on Sunday, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said the tricky thing for Auckland was working out just how well the Auckland cluster is contained.

“What’s really important is that people who are close contacts are isolated, for the full 14 day to last exposure to the virus.”

Face coverings were made compulsory to wear in puclib transports across Auckland in alert level 2.5.

New Zealand still has active cases and Aucklanders have been travelling, she said.

“We need to do everything we can do to stop the spread outside the region for what could eventually be a really big cluster.”

People should remember that there is a lag time of symptoms to show after a person is infectious, and that could be as much as two weeks prior, she said.

“So if we move down levels, we won’t know about this transmission until after two weeks.

“The sooner we know where they have been, the better. We see all around the world that if we move too fast and give virus a chance to spread, it doesn’t go well.”

Auckland has been at level 2.5 for the past three weeks, while the rest of country has been at level 2 since a second outbreak of Covid-19 was discovered.

The region, from Wellsford in the north to Pukekohe in the south, has had strict restrictions on social gatherings of 10 people, and up to 50 people for funerals and tangis.

Face coverings in public transports have also been mandatory.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said if we move too fast and give virus a chance to spread, it doesn't go well.

The rest of New Zealand enjoyed a bit more freedom, including social gatherings of up to 100 people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier said the aim was to move “speedily down” alert levels.

A review on gatherings and requirements of face masks would also be discussed by Cabinet on Monday.

If restrictions do change, it would come into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday in Auckland, and 11.59pm on Monday for the rest of the country.

Most Wellington commuters are wearing masks as it becomes mandatory on public transport in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

New Zealand experienced its second outbreak on August 11 after members of a south Auckland family tested positive for the virus.

Auckland moved to alert level 3 immediately after the discovery, and then to level 2.5, two and a half weeks later. On September 14, Auckland restrictions were extended for one more week, until September 21.

The second outbreak eventuated to one large Auckland cluster and two sub-clusters from a Mt Roskill church.