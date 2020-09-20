Coronavirus: Primary school student in Mt Roskill tests positive for Covid-19

Auckland Regional Public Health Service says Chapel Downs School families were alerted as soon as it was confirmed that a pupil who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the school on Monday morning for half an hour between 8.30 and 9am.

A pupil at a Mt Roskill primary school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents at Three Kings School received an email on Sunday telling them a child had tested positive, but was not at school while infectious.

“The school remains open and safe to attend,” the letter from Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said.

The child is one of two community cases announced on Sunday. They are household contacts of a man who recently returned from India and tested positive after completing managed isolation.

The man was confirmed as a positive case on Saturday, breaking the brief run of zero-case days.

He returned two negative tests during his time in managed isolation in Christchurch and returned to Auckland on September 11. It wasn’t until September 16 that he started developing symptoms.

His positive test was confirmed on September 19, the day after he and his family were moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Parents at Three Kings School have been assured it is “very unlikely there was any exposure at the school”.

Staff and students do not need to stay at home or get tested unless they display symptoms, the letter said.

Only one close contact of the case has been identified in the school community, and they are currently in self-isolation.

“The student and their family are also in isolation. Public Health is monitoring their health and will provide clearance when they can return to school”.

Ministry of Health officials are still investigating the source of infection for the returnee from India, with two scenarios of how the man got infected.

It is possible that he was infected during that flight and has had an extremely long incubation period – there is evidence that in rare instances the incubation period can be up to 24 days.

Another possible scenario is that the man may have been infected during the flight from Christchurch to Auckland.

Other passengers from that flight are being contacted and assessed as a precautionary measure in order to exclude them as the source of infection.