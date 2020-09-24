Covid-19: The places in Auckland, Taupō and Christchurch visited by family with coronavirus

These people may have had the coronavirus in their system since the first lockdown in March.

Details around the places visited by three new Covid-19 cases in the community have been released by the Ministry of Health.

The three people, all members of the same family, were announced by the ministry on Wednesday and have been linked to a flight taken by a man who tested positive after leaving managed isolation last weekend.

Two had returned from abroad and completed 14 days in managed isolation in Christchurch before travelling back to Auckland on a charter flight. The third person is a household contact.

Before the trio tested positive for Covid-19, they visited Taupō from September 18 to September 20, and visited a number of tourist attractions.

While in Taupō they met up with 18 people from the Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton regions. All have been classified as close contacts and are being tested and are isolating.

Michael Hayward/Stuff Two of the three community cases travelled to Auckland on a charter flight from Christchurch Domestic Airport.

‘Current locations of interest’

A further 10 businesses have been added to the Ministry of Health’s ‘current locations of interest’ list.

People who have been to these places during the specified times are asked to contact Healthline and stay at home if unwell:

Briscoes St Lukes, Morningside: September 12 between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Lotus Supermarket, Mt Roskill: September 12 between 7pm and 8pm

Kmart at Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert: September 14 between 6pm and 8pm, and September 17 between 5pm and 7.20pm.

Jacqui E, Max, Fila and Puma at Dress Smart Outlet Shopping, Onehunga: September 16 between 2.45pm and 5pm.

Mountain Warehouse at Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert: September 17 between 5pm and 7.20pm.

Farmers at Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert: September 17 between 5pm and 7.20pm.

McDonald’s Tokoroa: September 18 between 9:30pm and 9:44pm.

Subway on Roberts Street, Taupō: September 20 between 5pm and 5.15pm.

KFC on Roberts Street, Taupō: September 20 between 5pm and 5.15pm.

McDonald’s Frankton: September 20 between 8.20pm and 9pm.

The Ministry of Health earlier issued public notices for the four businesses listed below. Anyone who may have come into contact with the cases or who visited these locations is being asked to remain vigilant and seek a Covid-19 test if symptoms emerge:

Christchurch Domestic Airport

The two returnees travelled through Christchurch Domestic Airport on September 11.

They were at the airport between 10.30am and 12.30pm before boarding a flight and travelling back to Auckland.

There were 86 people on the flight, including the man who tested positive last weekend. All travellers have been tested, where necessary.

Seventy have returned negative results, seven results are still pending. There were six previously reported cases on board who weren’t tested.

Just Cuts, Auckland

Between 4pm and 5pm on September 17, the people visited Just Cuts at Westfield St Lukes Shopping Centre.

The shop has been closed for a deep clean and will remain closed until September 26.

Only one other person in the shop at the time has been identified as a close contact. Others on site have been classified as casual contacts and are deemed to have a “very low risk” of contracting the virus.

“While Ministry of Health NZ has confirmed all the appropriate hygiene measures were in place and any risk is very low, the safety of our Stylists and Clients is, and has always been, the priority,” a post on the salon’s Facebook page read.

Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort

On their first day in Taupō, two of the family members visited DeBretts Spa Resort’s hot pools. They were on site from 2.30pm until 7pm on September 18.

Operations manager Mirela Petrar said staff members and other customers were not regarded as close contacts, and the pools had been informed they could remain open.

“At that time we were still under level 2 so there was social distancing and fewer than 100 people in the baths.”

The pools were being emptied every night, Petrar said. Extra cleaning was being carried out, with a deep clean on Thursday evening.

Taupō Tandem Skydiving

They also went skydiving with Taupō Tandem Skydiving the following day on September 19.

They visited between 2pm and 3.30pm. The skydiving company is located at Taupō Airport.

The tandem master is considered the only close contact, who has been tested and is in self-isolation for 14 days, chief pilot Mark Funnell said.

The business was asking everyone else in the plane that afternoon to be tested at the town’s testing station in Miro Street. They had also reviewed their security camera footage and recommended anyone who came into contact with the positive case or felt unwell to get a test.

The skydive operation was open following the visit on Sunday but had not flown since then.

The plane is cleaned after every flight, and has been sitting without clients since Monday.