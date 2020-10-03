Covid-19: One new case of coronavirus reported, found in managed isolation

Health officials believe that a person who was diagnosed with coronavirus after leaving managed isolation in Christchurch contracted the virus from a rubbish bin.

One new case of coronavirus found in managed isolation has been reported on Saturday.

The Government will decide on Monday if Auckland can move down to alert level 1.

Any decision made will come into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Nurse Cayla Jensen at a drive-thru testing in Northcote, Auckland.

The case is that of a person who tested positive after arriving in New Zealand on October 1 from England via Hong Kong.

They have now been moved to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 1493, with the total number of active cases being 41.

Just eight are community cases.

No-one is in hospital with the virus.

With advanced voting for the election starting on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said measures were in place to prevent any possible spread of Covid-19.

People are asked to scan into wherever they vote using the tracer app, use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting and bring their own pen if possible.

Even for the majority of the country at alert level 1, people are asked to keep their distance from others.

On Friday, laboratories processed 5728 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 976,369.