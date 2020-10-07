Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield struggled to sleep during first weeks of pandemic

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrates the correct way to put on a mask.

During his first few weeks in charge of guiding the country through the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Ashley Bloomfield struggled to sleep.

He had dreams about Covid-19 and moments of self-doubt, and when he fronted a media conference for the first time he was “nervous as heck”.

In a podcast hosted by Sir John Kirwan, the director-general of health has revealed how he coped with the pressure and stress that comes with having to make important decisions for the country, often based on limited information.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a media conference in September, when he and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced changes to the country’s alert levels.

Bloomfield said despite knowing a health crisis of such a scale could happen, “when it does, you're never quite prepared for it”.

“This is sort of the leadership challenge, is how you give good advice and make decisions when no one knows what’s going to happen. There's a lot of uncertainty.

“I found it really hard at the start because this thing just came upon us... I realised I wasn't sleeping well and that would affect my ability to perform well. There was almost this pivotal moment I thought, what is it that I can control?,” he told Kirwan in the podcast, called Open-Minded: Leadership During a Pandemic.

“All you can do is get up every day, play what’s in front of you, work with your team members, but above all, just be true to yourself and your values.”

Bloomfield has previously spoken about his mental health and struggles with anxiety during the Covid-19 crisis.

“I had many mornings, especially early on in the pandemic, when I’d get up and think, ‘Gosh, can I really do this? I wish this wasn’t happening.'” he said in a Q&A during Mental Health Week.

Speaking to Kirwan, Bloomfield said he sought advice and opinions from people he trusted and respected – and the support and feedback he received from other public servants gave him confidence in the advice he was providing to the Government.

But drawing on his more than two decades of medical knowledge and experience, Bloomfield said he had to “just back myself”.

“In the meantime it’s get up there, be myself, be authentic, be honest say what I know, what I don't know. And if there’s something that has gone wrong say OK we’ll look at that and see how we can fix it,” Bloomfield said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Director General of Health said he still gets nervous when he fronts media conferences, months after his first stand up related to the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

Advising Cabinet to lock the country down for four weeks was "pretty high stakes”, he said. “I never thought I’d do that in my career.”

Officials hadn’t dealt with the pandemic perfectly over the past eight months, Bloomfield acknowledged, however they had learned how to get on outbreaks under control quickly.

Now was not a time for complacency, he said.

“We’re not going to rest on our laurels. We’re reviewing. We’ll go back and keep improving.... It’s not going to go 100 per cent right, even if you know what the playbook is...

“We can’t afford to call it a failure and say who is responsible, who is going to resign? Because we’ll just stop learning, and we’ll stop adapting. And that’s what’s served us really well to date.”