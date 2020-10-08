Covid-19: Two new coronavirus cases, infection levels in healthcare workers revealed

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation on the first day of Auckland joining the rest of the country at alert level 1.

There is a further historical case, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in an update to media at 1pm on Thursday.

The total number of active cases is now 39, all of which are in managed isolation.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said all patients from the recent Auckland outbreak have recovered and there are no active community cases remaining. This was a “great milestone”, Bloomfield said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Have we really 'squashed' the Auckland cluster? There's a 'very high likelihood'

* Covid-19: Auckland is back in alert level 1 – here's what you can and can't do

* Face masks no longer required on Air New Zealand flights at alert level 1



A new report into Covid-19 infections among healthcare workers was published on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, Bloomfield said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People are being urged to remain vigilant about testing at level 1.

It reveals that 11 per cent of cases in the first wave of coronavirus were healthcare workers – a total of 167.

Nine of those were hospitalised and two required intensive care.

Of the infected workers, 62.5 per cent worked in aged residential care, 27 per cent worked in a hospital and 10.4 per cent worked in the community.

Ninety-six workers were infected in the workplace, the report said.

Forty-two people were likely to have been infected by a patient or resident, while 32 people were found to have been infected by another health care worker.

For the remaining workers, the exact source of infection was not clear, but it was likely the transmission occurred in their workplace.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rest-home clusters were linked to the majority of cases in healthcare workers.

Almost half of all cases in healthcare workers were linked to three major clusters in aged residential care (ARC) facilities.

A report on aged-care clusters, released in June, looked at the five ARC clusters, which were associated with 153 cases.

A total of 39 residents were infected, along with 78 health care workers and 36 others associated with health care workers or their close associates. Sixteen residents died.

The rate of infection in New Zealand’s healthcare workforce was lower than the global average.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that approximately 14 per cent of Covid-19 cases reported globally were health workers. In some countries, this was as high as 35 per cent.

Bloomfield said it was important to note that most of these infections happened in aged residential care facilities, a space where a number of reviews and reports have already been completed.

The improvements that had been identified included access to and use of PPE, cleaning procedures and transmission avenues, he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield delivers the Covid-19 infected numbers at a press conference on Thursday.

Bloomfield said New Zealand was approaching the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests.

On Wednesday, laboratories processed 6100 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 986,544.

He stressed that it was important to remain vigilant around testing, warning that “level 1 isn’t level none”.

Of the cases announced on Thursday, one arrived from Ireland, via Dubai, on 29 September, Bloomfield said.

They developed symptoms on day eight of their stay at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua.

The second case arrived from Hong Kong on 3 October. They had been staying at the Holiday Inn at Auckland and returned a positive result on day three of their stay.

Both cases have now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Bloomfield said.

The historic case is regarded as an older infection that wasn't infectious while in New Zealand, he said.

"This person arrived from India on 27 August, they tested negative on the day three and 12 tests while in managed isolation and they completed managed isolation on 11 September.

“The person was re-tested as part of the follow-up to the Christchurch returnee group of cases and returned a weak positive result."