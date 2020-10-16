Less than four per cent allowed to leave isolation to see dying family

Only a small percentage of people seeking early release from quarantine to see dying family have their applications granted.

Only 13 out of 394 applications from people seeking to leave managed isolation to see dying relatives have been granted in the last three months.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said between July 13 and October 13, out of 535 applications seeking exemptions based on a dying or terminally ill relative, 13 (3.3 per cent) were approved and 381 were declined. A further 141 were withdrawn or not progressed by the applicants.

Eight applications based on the death of a close relative were approved and 172 were declined.

The exemption system consider people’s difficult personal circumstances and balance it with protecting the New Zealand public from COVID-19.

READ MORE:

* Compassionate exemption declined as mum dies in rest home

* Covid-19: Only 2.8 per cent of compassionate leave exemptions for people in managed isolation approved

* Returning Kiwi too late for final goodbye with terminally ill father

* Coronavirus: Nearly all applications for managed isolation payment waiver approved

* Coronavirus: People in Covid-19 quarantine no longer allowed to attend funerals or tangihanga



New Zealand man, Mark Miller, recently waited three days to hear that his request to leave managed isolation to visit his dying mother in Nelson had been declined; just hours before she died.

Miller, who is based in Singapore, said he was in managed isolation at the Copthorne Hotel Christchurch, when his mother unexpectedly took “a turn for the worse” motivating him to apply to cut his 14-day quarantine short.

He understood the seriousness of containing Covid-19 but considered himself low-risk for many reasons as he came from Singapore which “has had no more community transmission than Auckland had recently”. He had flown business class with his wife and only one other person in the entire cabin, and his first Covid test was negative.

supplied Mark Miller’s mother died after his exemption application to see her was declined but a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said exemptions were very rarely granted.

“We have no more risk of having Covid, than someone taken at random from the Auckland population.”

The quarantine spokesperson said applications for release were considered on a case-by-case basis “and the distressing and heart-breaking situations facing some of the people who apply are not ignored”.

“However, exemptions are approved only where we can be confident that the public health risk will be properly managed.”

They said ensuring the safety of the public during this global pandemic was “critical” and decisions on exemptions were made with the health and safety of New Zealanders at the forefront.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities operated in a level 4 environment ensuring people staying and working in them were kept safe, they said, and that there was a safe transition of people back into the community after their isolation period.

They said the threshold for approval was high and the majority of applications were declined because the risk was too great.

The assessment team considered a number of things, “including the country the person has come from, the number of countries they travelled through to get to New Zealand, the number of airports they transited through, the work they may have been involved in before coming to New Zealand, and where and who they intend to visit on release”.

Miller believed he may have been declined the exemption due to the travel required from Christchurch to Nelson to visit his mum at her Stoke, Nelson rest home.

He said he had never felt so “helpless”.

He said previously, he felt disdain towards isolation escapees, but “I have more empathy now”.

The quarantine spokesperson said they were “truly sorry” for Miller’s loss.

“We are very sympathetic to the situations of people applying for exemptions on compassionate grounds, which cover requests after the death of a family member or to visit a seriously ill relative.”