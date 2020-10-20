Covid-19: Elise Badger's ideal world has a vege garden in every public park

In an ideal world, Elise Badger would like to see every public park in New Zealand feature a veggie garden for Kiwis to access free, fresh produce as part of our Covid-19 recovery.

But for now, she’s focussing on an initiative on a smaller scale, closer to her home in Waikato.

Badger is a Cambridge Community Board member leading the Pop Up Community Edible Garden Project, which is about to start a six-month trial using neighbourhood parks to set up vegetable gardens.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Elise with Darcy Badger Lenssen, 5 and Demi Badger Lenssen, 2, at their home garden near Cambridge.

“The idea came after Waipā District Council asked the board to think about how we could respond to the Covid-19 recovery.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Elise Badger is leading a project to establish pop-up vegetable gardens in public parks around Cambridge.

“We thought about how people had been in lockdown, how they had been in isolation and missing that interaction with each other.”

Badger said there was a fear around food security when the country moved into alert level 4.

“We saw people rush out to buy seedlings at supermarkets and garden centres.

“There was a surge towards home gardening and so I thought one way to support our community, through this period of Covid recovery, would be access to free, fresh produce.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Elise hopes the pop-up gardens will bring people together and help with the Covid-19 recovery efforts.

Badger is leading The Reserves and Landscapes Working Group which has been looking at several public parks around Cambridge and Leamington to set up small vegetable gardens.

“We are hoping to get our first garden dug out next week, at the Thompson St playground, and start planting it out on November 1.

“From there, we have got some garden guardians who live locally, who will keep an eye on things.

“If it all goes well, we can look at rolling out more sites around Cambridge.”

Badger described it as a “bit of a social experiment” to see how well the community responds.

The pop up gardens would differ from two community gardens already established, one in Leamington and one in Cambridge.

“Those are amazing gardens and an important part of what Cambridge is.

“The pop up gardens will be in places more accessible to people, where families can walk to easily, rather than getting in a car and making a special visit.”

The council offered some help to set up the sites. The first garden would be two beds about 1.2m wide and 1.2m long.

“We’ve requested $100 from the community board to help with signage and Amber Garden Centre is supporting the project donating seedlings and potting mix.”

Amber Garden Centre and The Reserves and Landscapes Working Group would provide advice around planting, rotating and schedules. Long term, it was hoped neighbourhoods would take ownership of the gardens.

An open day was planned to start planting on the first garden.