Covid-19: 25 new cases today, with two community cases linked to Auckland port worker

There are 25 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, today, with two in the Auckland community linked to a port worker.

New Zealand’s first community case of coronavirus in more than three weeks was confirmed on Sunday.

The man, who is from Auckland, received a positive test result after he developed symptoms of the virus while at work on Friday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The two new cases in the community are workplace contacts of a man who worked at the Ports of Taranaki and Ports of Auckland.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man works as an electronics technician on ships around New Zealand, including at the Ports of Taranaki and Ports of Auckland. Stuff understands he is an employee of Wrights Technologies, on Auckland’s North Shore.

On Wednesday, Bloomfield said two people who work with the man have had positive test results.

One had been considered a “close" contact of the man and the other was a "casual” contact who briefly saw the man at work on Friday.

One of the man’s colleagues had a negative result on Friday, but was later confirmed as having the virus.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) were investigating contacts of the new cases.

“We are taking a very proactive approach to contacts of contacts.”

Bloomfield added that the community cases worked for a “very small company”.

Security guards were the only people at the port that the business’ staff had contact with as they boarded the ships, he said.

18 cases among overseas fishing crew in isolation

The pair of community infections is among 25 people who had tested positive on Wednesday.

That figure includes a large outbreak at a Christchurch managed isolation facility among overseas fishing boat crews, two “imported” cases at Auckland managed isolation facilities, and three unrelated cases in another Chriustchurch managed isolation facility.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson earlier confirmed there were 11 positive cases at the Christchurch isolation facility, picked up on routine day three testing, with 14 more under investigation.

About 440 fishermen from Russia and Ukraine were due to arrive on two flights chartered by fishing companies – the first of which is thought to have touched down from Moscow via Singapore on Friday.

Many of the 237 people onboard have been isolating at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, since their arrival.

Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, said the hotel was locked down as a precaution, with guests confined to their rooms during preparations for quarantining.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/YouTube 18 of the 23 new cases at the border are in quarantine in Christchurch.

Both of the latest infections at Auckland MIQ facilities were detected through routine testing on their third day in managed isolation.

One of the people had arrived from Jordan, via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. The other had returned from Malaysia.

Testing on ships

The marine electronics technician is believed to have contracted Covid-19 on the container ship Sofrana Surville, where he had worked on October 12 or October 13.

The Sofrana Surville arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Its 19 crew have been tested for Covid-19 and are awaiting the results, which are expected later on Wednesday.

Samples will undergo genome sequencing if any crew members receive positive results to determine whether they are linked to the marine electronics technician.

Meanwhile, the fate of 21 people on another shipping vessel the man worked on, the Ken Rei, is in limbo.

The Ken Rei was supposed to stop in Napier, but the port is stopping it from docking due to fears the crew may be infected.

Katarina Williams/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives a media conference on Monday after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Auckland community the day before.

It had previously travelled to Auckland, Taranaki and Lyttelton. The man worked on the ship’s bridge on October 14.

Genome sequencing showed the man had a strain of the virus that had not been found in New Zealand previously.

The infection was a “border incursion” that was not linked to the Auckland August cluster or any other previous cases, Bloomfield said.

While health officials praised the man’s actions, saying he had done everything right to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, the management of New Zealand's border is now under scrutiny after it was revealed that 11 international seamen isolating at a Christchurch hotel also have Covid-19.

The workers all tested negative for the virus before flying to New Zealand.

Another 14 people who were staying the same hotel as the seamen have also fallen ill and the Ministry of Health is investigating whether they too have contracted the virus.

The marine electronics technician is in quarantine at Auckland’s Jet Park motel.

He had likely been infectious for two days before he became ill.

His household contacts and 13 close and casual contacts from his work in New Plymouth are being tested for Covid-19.

Rooms at a hotel and motel where he stayed while on a work trip to New Plymouth last week had been thoroughly cleaned.