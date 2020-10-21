The argument against pre-departure testing after fishermen test positive for Covid-19

Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 25 new Covid-19 cases, including 23 at the border and two linked to a port worker.

A Covid-19 outbreak in a Christchurch quarantine hotel is the second strike against pre-departure testing and isolation.

There are now 18 positive cases in the Sudima Hotel at Christchurch Airport, with health officials expecting more on Thursday.

The hotel is being used as a managed isolation and quarantine facility for 235 fishermen from Russia and Ukraine; half of the 440 due to be flown in by fishing companies on chartered flights.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there was rigorous planning around bringing the seamen in, which included two weeks of self-isolation and pre-departure testing before they boarded their flight.

Arvid Eriksson/Loading Docs Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says people can test negative but still be incubating the virus.

But he said the ministry was not able to vouch for the efficacy of the overseas tests.

Leading microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said that people who tested negative before boarding could still have Covid-19.

“[Pre-departure testing] is something I have been quite against, especially as a requirement for New Zealanders. People can test negative but still be incubating the virus and if a New Zealander were to test positive, they could end up stranded overseas.”

But Wiles said the fact these cases were being picked up showed New Zealand’s system was working.

“People testing positive is not a failure, it is just what is happening with Covid-19 still so prolific around much of the world.

“If we are going to be bringing in essential workers, this is just what we need to do.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Covid managed isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

Wiles said the Government had introduced an additional day six test for this cohort, which is something that should be considered for others coming in from high-risk countries.

The infected fishermen were being kept in a separate wing of the Sudima Hotel, whereas people who tested positive in Auckland MIQ facilities were transported to a separate quarantine hotel.

Wiles said that with fewer facilities in Christchurch, it was not as practical.

“A separate wing is fine. We have to have confidence the people doing the job know about infection prevention and control.”

She said the fact many of the fishermen were double-bunking did not increase the risk of something going wrong.

“It is probably just a cost thing ... but it does not produce any inherent risks, except to those they are bunked with.”

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb told Newstalk ZB that although the crew members had self-isolated, there was a 24-hour delay as the aircraft worked through its process in Moscow and the fishermen were assembled there for 48 hours.

Last month, five people who tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand isolation facilities had tested negative before leaving India.

They had also stayed at an isolation hotel in New Delhi for three days before their flight to Christchurch, according to Radio NZ.