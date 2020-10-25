Queenstown work group swap tourism for environment

Queenstown-based Tourism Workforce Alliance team, from left, Brandon van Lestra, Alex Sharp, Dan Fell, Alan Drage, Zoe Price and Dave Williams, are displaced tourism workers who have been working on community and environmental projects.

A post-Covid Queenstown workforce has provided jobs for more than 50 unemployed tourism workers and community benefits for thousands.

The Tourism Workforce Alliance has created new bike trails, upgraded reserves and removed wilding pines over the past four months.

The project was spearheaded by Bungy NZ and provided employment for local residents from various tourism organisations who had lost their jobs or were on reduced hours.

Much of the work involved fast tracking existing projects and the group was able to complete three kids’ bike trails, track upgrades, removal of 45,000 wilding pines covering 150ha and building almost 500 predator control traps.

Conservation work was also undertaken to protect nesting areas for endangered species at Tucker Beach, near Queenstown.

Some of the group gained permanent employment with a wilding pine contractor following the work.

The Department of Conservation’s $200 million Kaimahi for Nature fund and the In the Wild working group, which also included the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council, provided labour and project funding.

CHRIS SKELTON The New Zealand Government is spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years.

Whakatipu Wildlife Trust executive officer Leslie van Gelder said the extra resources fast-tracked work that would have otherwise taken many years.

Tony Banks, 56, was part of the Tourism Workforce Alliance team and said it gave him purpose over the past few months

”I met some great people, got fitter and learned some new skills which I’m putting to good use – everywhere I go now I’m pulling out broom.”