Covid-19: Five new imported coronavirus cases on Labour Day

The Director-General of Health says Labour Weekend isn’t a time to ease off taking the virus seriously.

There are five new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

No new cases have been reported in the community.

One other case has now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is 74.

Three of the cases are among international fishing crew in isolation in Christchurch.

Thirty-two fisherman have now tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.

The three new cases were tested at day nine because they had previously been in close contact with other confirmed cases.

People are being urged to wear masks on public transport, despite it no longer being mandatory.

One of the remaining two cases reported on Monday was already at Auckland’s quarantine facility because they are a family member of a positive case who is a recent returnee.

The other case is a recent returnee who arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai and tested positive on day three of their stay in managed isolation.

There were no new cases of Covid on Sunday and one recovered case in managed isolation.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1584.

Auckland maritime cases

Last Sunday, a man who works on ships in Taranaki and Auckland was confirmed as the latest community case of coronavirus.

Two further crew members from the same ship later tested positive for Covid-19.

Initial genome sequencing showed the virus strain of the Auckland port worker had never been recorded in New Zealand.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said it had preliminary genome sequencing results for the two cases linked to the initial worker, which show all three cases had an identical form of the virus.

The ministry said this was “further evidence their infections are from a common source”.

All three workers were on board the ship the Sofrana Surville.

Three further crew members had tested positive on arrival in Brisbane after leaving New Zealand.

The Australian authorities were doing genome sequencing on those cases; those results were not yet known.

Long weekend testing

Testing has continued at a steady level in Auckland over the holiday weekend, with 478 people swabbed at the region's seven community testing centres.

Seven community testing centres remain open on Labour Day: Northcote Community Testing Centre, Northcare Accident and Medical, Whānau House in Henderson, Western Springs Community Testing Centre, the Whānau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri, the Ōtara Community Testing Centre, and the North Harbour stadium car park in Albany.

Testing is also available across Auckland at urgent care clinics and general practices.

On Sunday, laboratories completed 3038 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,070,181.

Auckland community cluster

The weekend’s new cases came amid a new community cluster in Auckland.

A port worker, two of his work contacts and one of their household contacts, who works at Westpac NZ’s head office, have all tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Up to 120 gym-goers may be considered casual contacts of one of the cases after swiping into the gym on the same day.

The infected man visited Snap Fitness Browns Bay while infectious on Saturday, October 17.