Covid-19: Dr Anthony Fauci says experts will know whether a coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and effective' by December

One of America’s top government scientists says a coronavirus vaccine could be available in the US by December if it proves to be “safe and effective”.

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about the vaccine developments during an interview with the BBC.

He said experts will know whether a vaccine is “safe and effective” by the end of November or beginning of December. However, if that’s indeed the case, many Americans won’t be able to access a potential vaccine until 2021.

“The amount of doses that will be available in December will not certainly be enough to vaccinate everybody. You'll have to wait several months into 2021,” Fauci told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

Alex Brandon/AP Fauci speaks next to US President Donald Trump.

The lead scientist was asked questions about a potential vaccine in response to comments made by US President Donald Trump during the presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

During the debate, Trump said a vaccine would be ready “by the end of the year”, although he said that wasn’t a guarantee.

Speaking to the BBC, Fauci said he believed Trump “said that correctly”. The limited first doses would be prioritised and would go to people such as health care workers and those in at-risk categories, he said.

Cheryl Gerber/AP Vials pictured show a single-dose of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed.

“That could start by the end of this year – the beginning, January, February, March of next year.”

But the vaccination of a substantial proportion of the US population would likely not happen until the second or third part of the year, he said.

Fauci also added that a potential vaccine would not replace the need for public health measures.

Fauci was speaking specifically about vaccine efforts in the US. New Zealand has signed an agreement to guarantee a Covid-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility. It's also inked its first purchase agreement, securing 1.5 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech.

When asked whether he believed Trump was correct in saying that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the pandemic, Fauci said “no”, it wasn’t true.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Hospitality workers take part in a protest in Barcelona, Spain.

He said there were still areas in the US going “in the wrong direction” with new infection numbers.

“If you just look at the numbers, I mean you can have opinions about what’s going on, but the data speak for themselves.”

Fauci also told the BBC he was “sorry to see” what was happening in the UK, which looked like it was “starting to escalate in the same manner that we are here”.

More than 8.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the US, as well as 225,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Europe, infection numbers are rapidly rising again. Spain has been forced to order a state of emergency and a nationwide curfew in the hope of curbing its infection rates.

Regional lockdown restrictions are also in place across some areas of England and Ireland, with parts of Italy reintroducing restrictions amid a second wave of infections.