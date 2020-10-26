Covid-19: Rangitoto College student identified as close contact of positive case returns negative test

A student of Rangitoto College on Auckland’s North Shore that was identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus has returned a negative test.

The student, who was identified as a close contact on Thursday, has been self-isolating at home and remains well, according to a letter sent to parents from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) on Monday.

The risk to any other students or staff of the college remains very low, and the school remains safe to attend, the letter reads.

In a previous letter from ARPHS, it said that the student had minimal exposure to the Covid-positive person while they were infectious, as they had only been at school for a “very short time” before their family member fell ill.

However, their whole family have gone into self-isolation.

Both letters added: “If you know the identity of the student or family, please do not disclose their names or details to anyone else, and discourage your children from speculating or identifying them on social media.”

“This can lead to online bullying and abuse.”

Principal Patrick Gale, in an email, told parents students should be expected to return to school as normal on Tuesday.

The news comes after another Covid-19 outbreak, after a man who works on ships in Taranaki and Auckland was confirmed on October 18 as New Zealand’s first community case in more than three weeks.