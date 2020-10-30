Covid-19: One new case of coronavirus, found in managed isolation

A bluetooth-powered Covid-19 contact tracing card is being trialled in a small suburb of Rotorua.

One new case of Covid-19 has been announced on Friday, found in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health said the case was a fisherman from the Russian and Ukrainian group in isolation at Christchurch’s Sudima Hotel.

The new case was a close contact of a previously reported case from the same group of fisherman who had tested positive during day 6 testing and as such was already being closely monitored.

The Sudima Hotel is being used exclusively by the Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who arrived on a charter flight paid for by three major fishing companies.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Up to 120 Auckland gym-goers swiped in on same day as coronavirus case

* Bluetooth Covid-19 contact tracing card trials launched

* Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation



The fishermen had to test negative before boarding their flight to New Zealand. Two were unable to travel due to positive tests.

A second flight with more fishermen was due to leave on November 2, but had been delayed because the previous group were awaiting their day 12 test results.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Friday new testing requirements for international maritime crew arriving in New Zealand.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There are more than 230 foreign fishermen in managed isolated at Christchurch’s Sudima Hotel.

“Ultimately, this will mean mandatory testing for all replacement maritime crew arriving in New Zealand, regardless of the time they spend in transit. This will begin from next week, with any maritime crew in managed isolation for more than 24 hours getting a Covid-19 test.

“At the same time we will also test maritime crew departing New Zealand, providing end to end protection in this area.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said the new case gave it confidence that the standard practice for managing cases and contacts within managed isolation, supplemented by extending the isolation period and additional testing, was the right approach to take in the circumstances.

Day 15 testing of the Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were not already confirmed cases would be carried out over the weekend.

STUFF The Covid-19 genome sequence of the 'marine cluster' has been matched with another in Australia, all but confirming the outbreak's source, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“All those who meet our low risk indicators, which include those who’ve recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from next Tuesday, November 3.”

New Zealand's total number of active coronavirus cases is now 68, after three previously reported cases recovered.

The country's total number of cases is 1594.

On Thursday, laboratories completed 7472 tests, bringing the total to 1,090,702.

The ministry said this was the second consecutive day of more than seven thousand tests completed.

“It is good to see a sustained response to the call for anyone with symptoms to be tested,” the spokesman said.

Wright Technologies cases

As signalled by Hipkins, the ministry confirmed genome sequencing, carried out in Queensland, of one of the positive Sofrana Surville crew members had returned the genome subtype as three recent cases from Wright Technologies.

Wright Technologies is the long-established marine company in Albany where the coronavirus infected electronics technician works.

The ministry said the Brisbane sequence was one mutation earlier than the genomes sequenced from the Wright Technologies cases.

“This supports our view that the index case in this group was infected by on board exposure to new crew members who joined the Sofrana Surville in Auckland,” the ministry spokesman said.

“We continue to investigate the exact circumstances where the infection might have occurred to inform any changes to protocols designed to keep workers and our communities safe.”

On Thursday, six cases of the virus were detected in managed isolation.