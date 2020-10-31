UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson nominates Kiwi nurse Jenny for Pride of Britain award

Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for her efforts and care during his bout of Covid-19.

McGee and a fellow nurse Luis Pitarma from St Thomas' Hospital in London were singled out in his nomination of the hospital staff who cared for him.

”I want to pay thanks to the utterly brilliant team at St Thomas' Hospital who saved my life, and there were many of them, but I want to nominate two nurses in particular Luis and Jenny,” Johnson said in a pre-recorded video with his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

“It's because of you that not only Boris is still here, but we are proud parents to our sweet baby boy,” Symonds said. The couple welcomed the birth of their son weeks after Johnson’s recovery.

The Pride of Britain awards celebrate the achievements of remarkable people who “make our world a better place”, according to the website. Members of the public can nominate people they think deserve recognition.

Johnson contracted Covid-19 in April and was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital. He was in hospital for a week and spent three nights in intensive care as he was treated for Covid-19. McGee, originally from Invercargill, was one of the nurses who cared for him.

Supplied Nurse Jenny McGee, who was personally mentioned by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the care she gave him, having a coffee when she visited Dunedin in February.

After he left the hospital, he publicly thanked "Jenny from Invercargill" for staying by his side while he was in hospital and said he owed the medical staff his life.

”Thank you to each and everyone of you for your care, your compassion and your kindness. You are the beating heart of our nation,” he said in the nomination video.

Johnson also nominated the wider NHS organisation. “I experienced first hand the courage and dedication of our NHS frontline workers, our doctors and nurses ... they have saved the lives of thousands of people,” he said.

Boris Johnson/Twitter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee who was among the health professionals to save his life during his Covid-19 battle.

McGee has been working in London for about nine years and is in her 30s. Her mother Caroline McGee previously told Stuff her daughter is an "exceptionally friendly person" and very dedicated nurse.

Johnson welcomed McGee to 10 Downing Street in July to catch up over a cup of tea. She was joined by other medical professionals who cared for the prime minister while he was in hospital.