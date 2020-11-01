Covid-19: Health officials to announce if New Zealand has any new cases of coronavirus

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrates the correct way to put on a mask.

New Zealand has gone more than a week without any new community transmissions, with officials due to release Sunday’s update at 1pm.

Saturday marked eight days without any cases in the community.

The last case in the community was reported on October 23, of a household contact connected to the marine employee cluster.

The new cluster was the first in more than three weeks in the community, on October 18, of a man who works on ships in Taranaki and Auckland.

That case, a marine electronics specialist, aged in his 20s, is believed to have picked up Covid-19 on the container ship Sofrana Surville in Auckland, where he worked on October 12 and 13.

On Saturday, New Zealand had seven new cases, all in managed isolation.

New Zealand's total number of active coronavirus cases is now 75.

The country's total number of cases is 1601.

On Thursday, laboratories completed 5964 tests, bringing the total to 1,096,666.