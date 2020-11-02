Covid-19: Ministry of Health to provide latest number of coronavirus cases

The Covid-19 genome sequence of the 'marine cluster' has been matched with another in Australia, all but confirming the outbreak's source, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Ministry of Health is expected to deliver the latest number of Covid-19 cases at 1pm.

On Sunday, two cases of coronavirus were found in managed isolation.

This brought New Zealand’s total number of active cases to 77.

The total number of confirmed cases was 1603.

Sunday also marked nine days without any community cases in the country.

The last case in the community was reported on October 23, of a household contact connected to the marine employee cluster.

On Saturday, laboratories completed 4,401 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,101,067.

