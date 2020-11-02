Covid 19: No room at quarantine inn for New Zealanders coming home for Christmas

A group of top epidemiologists are suggesting that people arriving from places with a low Covid-19 risk spend half of their quarantine at home.

There is almost no room at the inn for New Zealanders hoping to be home in time for Christmas.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said the allocation system was fully booked for arrivals between November 1 and November 12, and November 23 and December 12.

There was no capacity for additional bookings during those times.

New Zealanders could still come home in the lead up to the Christmas holiday period, but needed to make their plans early, the spokesperson said.

“We’re asking people to be flexible and if there are no available places in managed isolation on their preferred date, to check and see if there are any places available on another nearby date,” the spokesperson said.

The organisation recently asked airlines to voluntarily halt ticket sales for travel between 29 October and 3 November.

Air New Zealand confirmed it imposed a freeze on international bookings following the request.

New Zealand has 32 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities across the country with operational capacity for 6260 people.

Over the past six months, more than 65,000 have been through the system.

The spokesperson said an extensive awareness campaign for the past month ensured 95 per cent of people arriving in New Zealand carried a voucher reserving their spot in managed isolation.

The vouchers become compulsory on Tuesday.

It is not the first time the Government has instructed airlines to put a halt on bookings.

In July, airlines put a freeze on new bookings for several weeks following a request from the Government, so its MIQ facilities were not overwhelmed by returning New Zealanders seeking refuge from the worsening global pandemic.