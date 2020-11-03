Cashmere High School student a close contact of Christchurch's Covid-19 community case

A Christchurch high school student is a close contact of the city's new community case of Covid-19.

The Canterbury District Health Board sent a letter to Cashmere High School parents on Tuesday confirming the student was a close contact, but had tested negative and was isolating at home.

“Students and staff do not need to be tested unless they have symptoms of Covid-19, and they do not need to self-isolate.”

The positive case, announced on Monday night by the Ministry of Health, is an MIQ staff member working at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, where international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine. The person is not an employee of the hotel.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New community case in Christchurch connected to foreign fishermen

* Three more fishermen test positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch

* Second flight of Russian fishermen will likely be delayed to avoid MIQ overcrowding

* Covid-19: Seven new cases at Christchurch hotel, second flight of fishermen may be delayed



Cashmere High School Board of Trustees chair Geordie Hooft said the school would continue to operate within the level 1 guidelines.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The person visited this Countdown supermarket on Colombo St, Christchurch, between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday.

“Yesterday afternoon the school was advised that one of the students had been identified that they had been in close contact with someone with Covid. The student has tested negative and is now self-isolating at home,” Hooft said.

“The school is making sure the family and the student are well cared for and being supported during their time in isolation.”

More than 2100 students attended Cashmere High School.

Hooft said the Ministry of Health said there was a low level of risk from the close contact and no changes were required regarding any events that were planned at the school.

“We are not going to be releasing any demographics (about the student), I don’t think it adds to the information that the community needs.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ's Breakfast show on Tuesday the sole close contacttested negative and public health officials would decide where the positive case would complete quarantine.

A supermarket in Christchurch underwent a deep clean overnight after the Covid-19-positive person visited on Sunday, between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The new community case of Covid-19 is an MIQ staff member working at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport, but they are not employed by Sudima.

Ardern said the person's isolation at home was not due to MIQ facilities being at capacity.

"This case was only identified yesterday afternoon, so it's not unusual for just a bit of time to be taken to identify all of their close contacts, do the testing that needs to be undertaken and then work through making sure we're putting the person into the [MIQ] facility if that's the right place for them to be."

Figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show Christchurch's six MIQ facilities are over capacity by 52 spots. The city's MIQ facilities have a total capacity of 1092.

Ardern said public health officials would make the decision on the best place for the positive case to stay.

"For the most part, most of the time of course our cases go back into a facility."

She said the worker had “mild symptoms”.

Ardern told RNZ New Zealand's testing system was "built for these kind of occurrences” and said authorities had caught the case “nice and early”.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Russian fishing crews believed to be at the centre of a covid outbreak at an isolation facility had all tested negative and spent fourteen days isolating in their own homes before boarding a charter flight to NZ.

She said her understanding was the Ministry of Health would deliver a push notification on the Covid tracer app to people who visited the Countdown store.

Countdown's general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin​ said the person visited their Colombo St store in Sydenham between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, November 1.

She said Countdown was notified late on Monday of the positive case visiting the store. The supermarket was closed for a deep clean overnight. It reopened at 8am on Tuesday.

Hannafin said the positive case was a great example of why the Government's Covid tracer app was important to use.

All workers at the store had been rung and informed of the situation, and Countdown was offering support to their workers as the deep clean could be “quite nerve-wracking” for some, she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Countdown on Colombo St, Sydenham, reopened on Tuesday after a deep clean overnight.

The person's visit to Countdown on Sunday morning is at odds with the timeline provided by the Ministry of Health, which said the positive case had been isolating at home since Saturday, when they developed symptoms.

The Ministry has been approached for further comment.

The positive community case was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday, October 29. On Saturday, they developed symptoms. They sought a further test on Sunday, and a positive result was received on Monday.

Sudima chief operating officer Les Morgan said the person who tested positive was not employed by Sudima.

More details of the new case, and the actions taken in response will be provided in the 1pm press conference on Tuesday.

The first of the Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who were due to complete their managed isolation on Tuesday morning, will have their managed isolation extended for at least 24 hours as an additional precautionary measure.

Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals – and an already-lengthened stay in managed isolation. The first cases in the facility were confirmed on October 20, when the facility was put into lockdown.

Once this group of 235 fishermen have left MIQ, the Sudima Hotel will undergo a deep clean, which health authorities say will take approximately 72 hours, to prepare it for a second flight with foreign fishermen.

The second flight was initially supposed to land on Monday, but it has been delayed to avoid overcrowding at the Sudima Hotel, which is being used exclusively by the foreign fishermen.

The mariners were brought into the country to work on fishing boats run by Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro. The three companies are covering the quarantine costs, which are expected to be about $1 million.

The new community case is the first in the South Island since late July, when a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea visited Christchurch.