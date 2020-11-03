Christchurch supermarket given deep clean overnight after it was visited by Covid-19 case

The person visited this Countdown supermarket on Colombo St, Christchurch, between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday.

A supermarket in Christchurch has undergone a deep clean overnight after it was visited by the city's new community case of Covid-19.

The case, announced on Monday night by the Ministry of Health, is a person working at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, where international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine. The person is not an employee of the hotel.

Countdown's general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin​ said the person visited their Colombo St store in Sydenham between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, November 1.

She said Countdown was notified late on Monday of the positive case visiting the store. The supermarket was closed for a deep clean overnight. It reopened at 8am on Tuesday.

Hannafin said the positive case was a great example of why the Government's Covid tracer app was important to use.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Russian fishing crews believed to be at the centre of a covid outbreak at an isolation facility had all tested negative and spent fourteen days isolating in their own homes before boarding a charter flight to NZ.

All workers at the store had been rung and informed of the situation, and Countdown was offering support to their workers as the deep clean could be “quite nerve-wracking” for some, she said.

The person's visit to Countdown on Sunday morning is at odds with the timeline provided by the Ministry of Health, as they said the positive case had been isolating at home since Saturday, when they developed symptoms.

The Ministry has been approached for further comment.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Countdown on Colombo St, Sydenham, reopened on Tuesday after a deep clean overnight.

The positive community case was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday, October 29. On Saturday, they developed symptoms. They sought a further test on Sunday, and a positive result was received on Monday.

Sudima chief operating officer Les Morgan said the person who tested positive was not employed by Sudima.

It is unclear why the positive case is continuing to isolate at home.

Figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show Christchurch's six MIQ facilities are presently overcapacity by 52 spots. The city's MIQ facilities have a total capacity of 1092.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

told RNZ New Zealand's testing system was "built for these kind of occurrences” and said authorities had caught the case “nice and early”.

She said her understanding was the worker had a single household contact and the Ministry of Health would deliver a push notification on the Covid tracer app to people who visited the Countdown store on Tuesday morning.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The new community case of Covid-19 is an MIQ staff member working at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport, but they are not employed by Sudima.

She urged Kiwis to keep using the app and to get a test if they showed any symptoms.

More details of the new case, and the actions taken in response will be provided in the 1pm press conference on Tuesday.

The first of the Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who were due to complete their managed isolation on Tuesday morning, will have their managed isolation extended for at least 24 hours as an additional precautionary measure.

Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals – and an already-lengthened stay in managed isolation. The first cases in the facility were confirmed on October 20, when the facility was put into lockdown.

Once this group of 235 fishermen have left MIQ, the Sudima Hotel will undergo a deep clean, which health authorities say will take approximately 72 hours, to prepare it for a second flight with foreign fishermen.

The second flight was initially supposed to land on Monday, but it has been delayed to avoid overcrowding at the Sudima Hotel, which is being used exclusively by the foreign fishermen.

The mariners were brought into the country to work on fishing boats run by Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro. The three companies are covering the quarantine costs, which are expected to be about $1 million.

The new community case is the first in the South Island since late July, when a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea visited Christchurch.