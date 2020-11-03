Christchurch's Covid-19 community case a health worker at isolation facility

Here's what you need to know about the new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

The new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch is a member of the health team working at the MIQ facility at the Sudima Hotel.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday it was still unclear where the source of the infection came from, but the team was "working very hard” to establish the source of the infection.

A Christchurch high school student was a close contact of the health worker.

The Canterbury District Health Board sent a letter to Cashmere High School parents on Tuesday confirming the student was a close contact, but had tested negative and was isolating at home.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The new community case of Covid-19 is an MIQ staff member working at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport, but they are not employed by Sudima.

“Students and staff do not need to be tested unless they have symptoms of Covid-19, and they do not need to self-isolate.”

The positive case, announced on Monday night by the Ministry of Health, is an MIQ staff member working at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, where international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine. The person is not an employee of the hotel.

The new positive case caused a supermarket to undergo a deep clean while a public health expert has called for a rethink of the country’s managed isolation and quarantine system, despite the Prime Minister’s insistence the system is working.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the border systems, saying they were “built for these kinds of occurrences”.

A further update on the new community case is due at Tuesday’s 1pm press conference with the director-general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, and Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins.

‘Low level of risk’ for Cashmere High School students

Cashmere High School Board of Trustees chair Geordie Hooft said the school would continue to operate within the level 1 guidelines.

“Yesterday afternoon, the school was advised that one of the students had been identified that they had been in close contact with someone with Covid. The student has tested negative and is now self-isolating at home,” Hooft said.

Stuff A close contact of Christchurch's Covid-19 community case is a student at Cashmere High School. (File photo)

“The school is making sure the family and the student are well cared for and being supported during their time in isolation.”

More than 2100 students attended Cashmere High School.

Hooft said the Ministry of Health said there was a low level of risk from the close contact and no changes were required regarding any events that were planned at the school.

“We are not going to be releasing any demographics [about the student], I don’t think it adds to the information that the community needs.”

Two testing centres open in Christchurch

The two testing centres in Christchurch, near the airport and in Wainoni, are both open until 4pm on Tuesday. There is a third testing centre in Ashburton.

Dr Hannah Gordon, clinical lead at Canterbury Primary Response Group, which oversees testing, said there had been an increase in people getting tests, “but it has not been dramatic".

“It had been quieter recently, some days we might only have 30 or 40 people coming through, whereas this morning we’ve had 70 in the first couple of hours.

“Some of those will be staff members from Sudima, we work with the managed isolation sites and we get airport staff coming through, so it’s a bit of a mixture.”

She said some people had been to be tested following the Cashmere High Covid link, and they had been in contact with the GP surgeries close to the school.

Alden Williams/Stuff A testing centre at Orchard Rd on Tuesday.

Cashmere High School student Leila Cleland Hall, 18, was among those getting tested on Tuesday.

“I think it’s just a cold but better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

She was “kinda shocked” when she heard a student at her school had been in close contact with the positive Covid-19 case.

‘Border control failures every two weeks’

University of Otago public health expert Professor Nick Wilson told RNZ there had been six border failures since the beginning of August, including the Auckland August cluster.

“Basically we’re having border control failures every two weeks, and we could end up with another Auckland August outbreak if we’re not improving things urgently,” he said.

Wilson said hotels were not designed for quarantine because they had shared airspace and inadequate ventilation.

Supplied University of Otago public health expert Professor Nick Wilson says the Government’s border systems need a rethink.

“This is an area that needs urgent review, it’s just not really adequate that workers are being placed at risk.

“We’ve had a nurse infected, a maintenance worker, a port worker – these are failures, they’re system failures, because we should be stopping all cases at the border.”

He said the border system needed a complete review and officials needed to reduce the number of people coming from high-risk countries.

Wilson suggested people in MIQ should only be able to exercise in their rooms during the first week, when they were most likely to be contagious, and suggested building proper quarantine facilities at Ōhakea airbase.

He said it was unacceptable for workers to be infected and it was breaching their rights.

“It’s threatening whole communities; we really do need to take a serious look.”

But, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern disagreed. She told RNZ New Zealand’s systems were “built for these kinds of occurrences” and said authorities had caught the case “nice and early”.

She told Newshub Christchurch was not facing a lockdown and the case was an example of “what we’ve built all of our systems and expectations around”.

Positive case isolating at home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ’s Breakfast on Tuesday public health officials would decide where the positive case would complete quarantine.

Ardern said the person’s isolation at home was not due to MIQ facilities being at capacity.

“This case was only identified yesterday afternoon, so it’s not unusual for just a bit of time to be taken to identify all of their close contacts, do the testing that needs to be undertaken and then work through making sure we’re putting the person into the [MIQ] facility, if that’s the right place for them to be.”

Figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show Christchurch’s six MIQ facilities are over capacity by 52 spots. The city’s MIQ facilities have a total capacity of 1092.

Ardern said public health officials would make the decision on the best place for the positive case to stay, saying most of the time cases go into a facility.

She said the worker had “mild symptoms”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The person visited this Countdown supermarket on Colombo St, Christchurch, between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday.

Deep clean for Countdown visited by positive Covid-19 case

A supermarket in Christchurch underwent a deep clean overnight after the Covid-19-positive person visited on Sunday, between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Countdown’s general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin​ said Countdown was notified late on Monday of the positive case visiting the store in Colombo St, Sydenham. The supermarket was closed for a deep clean overnight. It reopened at 8am on Tuesday.

Hannifin said the positive case was a great example of why the Government’s Covid tracer app was important to use.

All workers at the store had been rung and informed of the situation, and Countdown was offering support to their workers as the deep clean could be “quite nerve-wracking” for some, she said.

The person’s visit to Countdown on Sunday morning is at odds with the timeline provided by the Ministry of Health, which said the positive case had been isolating at home since Saturday, when they developed symptoms.

The Ministry has been approached for further comment.

The positive community case was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday, October 29. On Saturday, they developed symptoms. They sought a further test on Sunday, and a positive result was received on Monday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Countdown on Colombo St, Sydenham, reopened on Tuesday after a deep clean overnight.

Managed isolation extended

The first of the Russian and Ukrainian fishing crew, who were due to complete their managed isolation on Tuesday morning, will have their managed isolation extended for at least 24 hours as an additional precautionary measure.

Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals – and an already-lengthened stay in managed isolation. The first cases in the facility were confirmed on October 20, when the facility was put into lockdown.

The Sudima Hotel would undergo a deep clean after the 235 fishermen left, which health authorities said would take about 72 hours, to prepare it for the arrival of a second flight of foreign maritime workers.

The flight was initially due to land on Monday, but it had been delayed to avoid overcrowding at the Sudima Hotel, which is being used exclusively by the foreign crews.

The mariners were brought into the country to work on fishing boats run by Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro. The three companies are covering the quarantine costs, which are expected to be about $1 million.

The new community case is the first in the South Island since late July, when a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea visited Christchurch.