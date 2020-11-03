Government to provide more details about Christchurch's community case of Covid-19

The new community case of Covid-19 is a staff member working at a facility in Christchurch. (File photo)

More details about a community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch will be provided at today's 1pm press conference.

The case, announced on Monday night by the Ministry of Health, is a staff member working in a facility in Christchurch where international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine – understood to be the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

In a statement on Monday night, the ministry said the person was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday, October 29.

On Saturday, they developed symptoms. They sought a further test on Sunday, and a positive result was received on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New community case in Christchurch connected to foreign fishermen

* Three more fishermen test positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch

* Second flight of Russian fishermen will likely be delayed to avoid MIQ overcrowding

* Covid-19: Seven new cases at Christchurch hotel, second flight of fishermen may be delayed



The person was now in isolation at home and had done so as soon as they developed symptoms, the statement said.

It also said full details of the new case, and the actions taken in response will be provided in the 1pm press conference on Tuesday.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Russian fishing crews believed to be at the centre of a covid outbreak at an isolation facility had all tested negative and spent fourteen days isolating in their own homes before boarding a charter flight to NZ.

The first of the international mariners, who were due to complete their managed isolation on Tuesday morning, will have their managed isolation extended for at least 24 hours as an additional precautionary measure.

Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals – and an already-lengthened stay in managed isolation.

The new community case is the first in the South Island since late July, when a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea visited Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health said 31 international mariners had tested positive in managed isolation so far.

The Sudima Hotel is being used exclusively by the Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who arrived on a charter flight paid for by three major fishing companies.

There are 235 of the men in the Sudima Hotel. The first cases in the facility were confirmed on October 20, when the facility was put into lockdown.

The mariners were brought into the country to work on fishing boats run by Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro. The three companies are covering the quarantine costs, which are expected to be about $1 million.