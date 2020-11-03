Covid-19: Why aren't we following the rules when it comes to masks?

Kiwis have become complacent around mask use and QR code scanning, the health minister says.

Although face coverings on public transport are not mandatory at alert level 1, the health minister is encouraging travellers and commuters to mask-up still.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Chris Hipkins agreed Kiwis had become complacent around wearing masks and contact tracing.

He said there had been a “significant drop off” in the number of people using the QR code system to record their movements especially, and encouraged everybody to lift their game.

On Monday night, a new community Covid-19 case was revealed – a health worker linked to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. And on Tuesday, a second was confirmed, linked to the same facility.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Auckland city commuters pictured travelling under alert level 2.

When asked whether he wanted to see people wearing masks on public transport, Hipkins said: “Yes, I'd certainly recommend it.”

“The basic preventative measures that everybody can do still remain the most important, which is good hand hygiene, coughing into your elbow, wearing a mask when you're on public transport, staying home if you're sick, getting a test if you show any Covid-19 symptoms at all.

“All of these things are the basic things that every New Zealander can do to keep us all safe.”

Technically, at alert level 1, masks and face coverings on public transport are not mandatory, with the ministry's website saying they’re “encouraged”. Masks and face coverings were mandatory on public transport when the country was at alert level 2, including on domestic flights.

During level 2 and 3, masks were worn by many people out and about. So why have we become so relaxed?

Lesley Gray,​ a public health expert and senior lecturer at the University of Otago, said she thinks we're a fairly compliant nation, so when masks were mandated earlier in the year, people wore them.

Considering mask-use was a new thing for our country, “we did really well”, she said. But when we were told we didn't have to wear them, the masks came off again.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Travellers are still encouraged to wear masks on public transport. (File photo)

Dr Dougal Sutherland​, a clinical psychologist at the University of Wellington, said that as a nation, we're simply not in the habit of wearing masks.

He put our temporary mask use down to the fact that as a nation we were facing a “threat” during the early Covid-19 outbreak and higher alert levels. But the use of masks was more of a “temporary behaviour”, rather than one that's an ingrained habit.

“When the threat goes away, so too does the behaviour associated with that threat simply because it hasn't been around long enough for it to be established as something that we usually do,” he said.

Sutherland said the fact that masks became mandatory on public transport during the higher alert levels, signified how serious the threat was, and New Zealanders responded appropriately to that.

Gray said masks should be required rather than encouraged on public transport while there’s still a possibility for transmission to occur. Mask use also helped to protect bus drivers.

However, she acknowledged that masks were just one part of the response, and there was the possibility that masks could give a false sense of security.

She also noted that nowadays, there was possibly some form of awkwardness or feeling of embarrassment for some people if they were the only ones to wear a face covering on their flight or bus.

Sutherland said that there was certainly public health value in having masks. However, making them mandatory without there being a significant threat risked psychological reactance – where people reacted negatively to being told what to do.

David White stuff.co.nz Face coverings come in all shapes, colours and sizes on the streets of Auckland.

By not making masks mandatory at level 1, the Government was possibly reserving the ability to make it mandatory when it's needed, he said. This could be more effective in helping people understand the seriousness of the risk, rather than having a blanket rule, which could result in more compliance when a serious risk emerged.

Gray said the fact we're visibly seeing a lack of masks raised questions around our other health measures such as coughing into elbows and hand sanitising. She said if mask use had dropped off, then it's likely everything else had too.

Speaking about the developing situation in Christchurch, Gray said that at the moment New Zealand was at a low risk, but that didn't mean that we were at no risk, so hand washing and other preventative measures were important to help keep safe.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images People pictured in Melbourne, Australia. One wears a mask correctly, and the other wears it pulled down. (File photo)

The World Health Organisation says that masks are important to help suppress transmission and save lives.

Masks reduce the risk of potential exposure from an infected person whether they have symptoms or not. People wearing masks are protected from getting infected, while they also prevent onward transmission when worn by a person who is infected.

“Make wearing a mask a normal part of being around other people,” WHO's website states.

WHO says that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy in fighting against Covid-19, however, it notes that masks alone are not enough to provide an adequate level of protection against the virus.