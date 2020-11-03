What you need to know about the Covid-19 community case in Christchurch

Here's what you need to know about the new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

EXPLAINER: Christchurch has one community case of Covid-19 after a worker in a managed isolation (MIQ) facility tested positive. Here's what you need to know.

Officials discovered the case on Monday afternoon. The person who tested positive is a MIQ staff member, working in the health team at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport. The worker is not employed by Sudima.

The person was working in the quarantine wing of the hotel, where positive cases complete quarantine.

The Sudima Hotel is being used exclusively by 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who have been flown to New Zealand to work on deep sea fishing boats.

Before the worker tested positive, there were 31 confirmed cases in the facility.

On Thursday, the worker returned a negative Covid-19 test as part of routine testing for the facility staff.

Two days later, on Saturday, the worker began developing symptoms.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Sudima Hotel worker who tested positive for Covid-19 visited the Sydenham Countdown between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday.

The next day, Sunday, the person visited the Colombo St Countdown in Sydenham at some point between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said fewer than 20 people scanned into the supermarket using the Covid tracer app during this time.

Later on Sunday, the Sudima worker sought another Covid-19 test due to their symptoms.

It was confirmed late on Monday the worker had tested positive. The Ministry of Health made a public announcement of the case at about 8pm on Monday.

Bloomfield said on Tuesday the worker's condition was mild.

The worker has one close household contact – a student from Cashmere High School.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A member of the NZDF patrols outside the Sudima Hotel near the airport in Christchurch. (File photo)

The student tested negative but would self-isolate, Bloomfield said. Other students at Cashmere High were not at risk, but should get tested if they have symptoms, health officials said in a letter to parents.

Since the positive test, the worker has isolated at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ’s Breakfast programme on Tuesday it was up to public health officials to decide whether the positive case would be moved into an MIQ facility to finish their quarantine period. It was common to move positive cases into MIQ, she said.

Ardern, alongside Bloomfield, both said the worker's home isolation was not related to Christchurch's MIQ facilities being overcapacity by 52 occupants.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Sudima Hotel in Christchurch is being used exclusively by Russian and Ukrainian fishermen flown in to work on New Zealand deep sea fishing boats.

The Countdown supermarket where the worker visited on Sunday was given a deep clean overnight on Monday and opened again at 8am on Tuesday.

The city's two testing centres had increased demand on Tuesday, but nothing dramatic, according to Dr Hannah Gordon, the clinical lead at the response group overseeing Canterbury's testing.

Some of the fishermen were due to leave the Sudima on Tuesday, but due to the positive test for the worker, they will stay for another 24 hours as a precaution.

Once all of the 235 fishermen have left the hotel and the Government has given the green light, the facility will be filled by more fishermen, due to arrive on another chartered flight.