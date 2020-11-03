Covid-19: The country's response to community cases hasn't relaxed, the system is just 'more sophisticated'

Kiwis have become complacent around mask use and QR code scanning, the health minister says.

The official response to new Covid-19 community cases might appear more relaxed than previous outbreaks. But the lack of intensity is simply a reflection of the strides made to improve the public health system, one expert says.

Two new community cases – both workers stationed at the Sudima Hotel isolation facility in Christchurch – have not prompted localised lockdowns, as happened in Auckland after the August cluster emerged.

“This is another example of the system working well to protect our border,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at Tuesday’s Covid-19 update.

While nothing has changed on a national scale, an investigation into the source of the infections might result in changes at a facility level, like it has in the past.

“All of the time, whenever something like this happens, we look, and we say 'is there something we can do to build in an extra layer of protection?', and then we take action on that,” incoming Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said.

While, from the outside, the response may seem more relaxed, it’s merely a representation of these actions that have rolled out over the last 11 months.

“It may look like it’s more [relaxed] but the response has just got a lot more sophisticated and better, and that’s a positive sign for New Zealand,” Professor Michael Baker, a public health expert from the University of Otago, said.

Rather than the country’s official response faltering, Baker thinks New Zealanders might be getting too relaxed. “For the public, the number one rule still stays the same – if you have a cold or flu, don’t share it around ... ring your doctor or Healthline and get tested.”

Hipkins reminded New Zealanders that the tricky virus may, from time-to-time, spread even with the best protective measures in place. “We need to be able to respond quickly.”

A rapid response is more important, at this stage, than an intense response due to the low risk of active infection in the community, according to Dr Arindam Basu, an associate professor and public health expert from the University of Canterbury.

“The response is different because we now know about patterns of infection that we did not know earlier,” he said.

Knowledge of the virus and how it transmits has improved since the beginning of the year.

“Who would've thought that a lift button, something as simple as a lift button, could be a source of transmission, so further protective measures were put in place following that,” Hipkins said about the Rydges staffer who got infected from a shared elevator.

Thanks to improvements made in testing abilities and capacities, contact tracing speed and efficacy, stringent border controls, and promotion of individual health measures, Baker thinks lockdowns could be a thing of the past.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker from the University of Otago said the importance of having a science-based approach has been one of the biggest lessons from the pandemic.

“We’ve moved to being able to detect and respond to incursions or border failures, or outbreaks or clusters ... in a much more effective way, and that’s detecting them early with testing, which is much more strategic now, [and] far more efficient contact tracing [systems].

“That really means we, hopefully, will never need an intense lockdown again.”

Basu viewed lockdown as an extreme step that needs to be used in conjunction with other public health measures.

“Lockdown is but one arrow in the quiver. You need good public health infrastructure and messaging,” he said. This aligns with what health officials have been saying for months – all the promoted public health measures are merely individual tools in a tool box.

Both public health experts thought the pandemic has proven the importance of listening to the experts both in New Zealand and around the world.

“Covid-19 is manageable ... with basic public health measures, and if you listen to the public health specialists, it is manageable,” Basu said.

Baker added: “You need ... a good science-basis to give you advice on this strategy, and then you need good political leadership, and a very functional public sector to implement that direction.”