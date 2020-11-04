Nurses' union call for rethink of managed isolation after second community Covid-19 case

There a five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one being an already reported Christchurch community case linked to a managed isolation hotel.

The New Zealand Nurses union is “extremely concerned” about nurses working in managed isolation facilities, saying there should be a rethink of the border system.

The comments come as an investigation is launched into how two workers became infected with Covid-19 at a Christchurch isolation centre.

The second positive case, announced on Tuesday evening, worked alongside a female health worker identified on Monday as the first community case of Covid in Christchurch since late July.

Both were working in the quarantine wing of the Sudima Airport Hotel. The wing houses 31 Russian and Ukranian mariners infected with the virus.

Kaiwhakahaere for the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Kerri Nuku, told RNZ there were many pressure points in MIQ facilities and nurses were understaffed and overworked.

Covid testing at the Orchard Rd facility in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“We don't know exactly where the issue is, what we do see is that there are often nurses, few nurses, placed in responsibility of a number of patients or clients,” Nuku said.

The union was getting reports of tired nurses and not enough support available.

“These workers are certainly not necessarily feeling safe when they go home to their families," she said.

Meanwhile, a review of staffing logs, swipe card data and CCTV footage was under way to identify how the workers became infected, the head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Darryn Webb, said on Tuesday.

Close contacts being tested and also required to self-isolate. One contact, a Cashmere High School student, had already returned a negative test and two contacts of the second case were being tested, the Ministry of Health said on Monday evening.

“At this stage the ministry is not advising of any need to change the current approach. Both cases have limited numbers of contacts and the incident is currently well contained,” a spokesman said.

The manage isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, where the workers became infected.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said unaffected mariners due to leave the hotel on Tuesday have had their stay extended for at least another 48 hours as a precaution.

A second group due to isolate in the Sudima may not enter the country until the first group had been cleared and a deep clean of the facility has taken place, he said.

Bloomfield said genome sequencing of eight of the mariners found three different lineages of the virus.

Genome testing results that came back on Tuesday night showed the first case was an exact match for five of the mariners, Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB on Wednesday.

Countdown supermarket on Colombo St Beckenham underwent a deep clean on Monday night following news the first Covid-positive worker from the hotel had shopped there.

Of 26 shoppers entering the supermarket in a 15-minute period on Tuesday afternoon when Stuff visited, just three scanned the Covid QR code.

“I just do it. I listen to the news. It’s good for everybody,” said Mark McTeague, one of the three shoppers who used the code.

Countdown supermarket on Colombo St in Sydenham, which was deep cleaned after a Covid-positive patient shopped there.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel urged residents to use QR codes, practice good hygiene, stay at home if unwell, and get a test if symptomatic.

She also urged Cantabrians to wear masks while on public transport and on planes.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there had been a “drop-off” in usage on the Covid Tracer app nationally. He urged the public to continue using it, or manually record their visits.

The two Covid testing centres in Christchurch, on Orchard Rd near the airport and on Pages Rd in Wainoni, are open seven days a week between 9am and 4pm.

Cashmere High School student Leila Cleland Hall, 18, was among those voluntarily tested on Tuesday.

“I think it’s just a cold but better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

She was “kinda shocked” when she heard that a student at her school had been in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield and new Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins at the Beehive on Monday.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre will also be open on Wednesday, from 11.30am until 4.30pm, in The Princess Margaret Hospital car park. The site was selected because it is close to Cashmere High School and the Countdown in Colombo St.

Meanwhile, Otago University epidemiologists Professor Nick Wilson and Professor Michael Baker have urged Government action over the latest community transmission, describing it as a border failure.

But Bloomfield responded saying the system was working well to protect the border.

The Airport Sudima is being used exclusively by the 235 foreign workers brought in to the country to work on fishing boats run by Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro.