Covid-19: Second community case confirmed for Christchurch, linked to isolation facility

The Covid-19 genome sequence of the latest cluster has been matched with another in Australia, all but confirming the outbreak's source, health minister Chris Hipkins says.

A second worker at the Sudima Hotel isolation facility in Christchurch has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

They are a close workplace contact of the original new case reported on Monday.

They came into contact with the mariners from Russia and the Ukraine, including some of the 31 positive cases who have been staying in the hotel exclusively.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A second worker at an isolation facility in Christchurch has tested positive for Covid-19.

The staffer was tested during routine testing at the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday. They were then identified to be a close workplace contact of Monday’s case and retested. They returned a positive result on Tuesday and are asymptomatic.

They are isolating at home but will be transferred to a managed isolation facility.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Military personnel outside the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch on Monday.

The ministry believes there are two household contacts, both are being tested and are self-isolating.

More details on this case will be announced at Wednesday’s Covid-19 update.

The new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch announced on Monday was a member of the health team working at the Sudima Hotel.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday it was still unclear where the source of the infection came from, but the team was "working very hard” to find out.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A student at Cashmere High School is a close contact of the Covid-19 community case announced on Monday.

A Christchurch high school student was a close contact of the health worker who tested positive on Monday.

Cashmere High School Board of Trustees chair Geordie Hooft said the school would continue to operate within level 1 guidelines. The Ministry of Health said there was a low level of risk from the close contact, Hooft said.