Covid-19: Fishermen's Christchurch quarantine extended again until Friday

Here's what you need to know about the new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Russian and Ukrainian fishermen will stay in managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch until at least Friday after two health workers who were in contact with them contracted Covid-19.

And they won’t leave until authorities get to the bottom of how two health workers contracted the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the further delay was a “precautionary measure” that would be reviewed as investigations continued into exactly how the two health workers picked up the virus.

Genome testing has linked the first infected staffer, a woman nurse, to five international mariners quarantining at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel – three tested positive at day three and two tested positive at day six. This meant health authorities could rule out the infection happening outside the managed isolation facility.

“It points us much more directly to the exact interaction with the exact individual, which I am sure will shed more light on how the infection happened,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Radio NZ on Wednesday.

Genome sequencing of the second health worker, whose positive test result was announced on Tuesday evening, was under way.

RNZ The nurses' union wants an urgent review of how the Covid-19 isolation hotels are being run, saying staff are becoming increasingly anxious and fearful. It comes after a second Sudima Hotel health worker tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Both were working in the quarantine wing of the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport. The wing houses 31 Russian and Ukrainian mariners infected with the virus.

Bloomfield said that, although all health team staff had been stood down after the first case and tested, there was the possibility of more cases.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch’s first community case since late July has been linked through genome sequencing to international fishermen at the Sudima Hotel. (File photo)

The mariners were due to leave the Sudima on Tuesday. Their stay had already been extended by at least 48 hours.

Bloomfield said that until officials knew how the health workers caught the virus, the fishermen would not leave the Sudima.

“We want to get to the bottom of it and until we do, we won’t be releasing any of the fishermen out of the facility. We just need to find out exactly where the source was and how the infection was transmitted.”

Bloomfield said health officials would do a “detailed walk-through” with each member of the health team the two cases were working alongside and were also analysing surveillance footage.

A second group was expected to isolate in the Sudima but they would not enter the country until the first group had been cleared and a deep clean of the facility had taken place, Bloomfield earlier said.

There are 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen currently isolating in the Sudima.