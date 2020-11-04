Covid-19: Genome sequencing links first Christchurch community case to fishermen

Here's what you need to know about the new community case of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Genome sequencing has linked Christchurch’s first community Covid-19 case since late July to a group of international fishermen at the Sudima managed isolation facility.

It was announced on Tuesday evening a second health worker at the facility had tested positive for coronavirus.

Both were working in the quarantine wing of the Airport Sudima Hotel. The wing houses 31 Russian and Ukranian mariners infected with the virus.

Christchurch's first community case since late July has been linked through genome sequencing to international fishermen at the Sudima Hotel

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ on Wednesday the female health worker had exactly the same genome sequence as that of five fishermen it had already tested.

He said it meant health authorities could rule out one or both of the new community cases was infected outside the managed isolation facility.

