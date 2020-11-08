Covid-19: Smokers unfairly allowed to spend more time in MiQ exercise pens than people exercising, paediatric surgeon says

Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Smokers in managed isolation are being granted more time in exercise pens, prompting complaints of double standards from non-smokers who have to remain in their rooms.

Allowing smokers to go outside to smoke also increases the risk of a border failure, leading epidemiologist Michael Baker says.

A paediatric surgeon, who was a guest at Auckland’s Rydges Hotel in August, wrote to Ashley Bloomfield to complain he was prevented from exercising outside while wearing a mask, as smokers were using a large section of the outdoor area.

“While I understand the need to apply rigorous mitigation protocols to limit spread of the virus, I would appreciate clarification on how limiting masked, socially distant, mild outdoor exercise (in my case skipping) achieves this,” the unnamed surgeon wrote.

His letter was released under the Official Information Act.

“It also highlights a major inconsistency at the Rydges Hotel here where a large section of the outdoor area has been allocated to smokers.

“Smoking of course cannot be performed with a mask, and visible plumes of smoke from multiple unmasked smokers are seen across the forecourt here.”

The surgeon said there was some evidence that secondhand smoke could transmit Covid-19, and that it increased the severity of the disease for those who contract it.

“I can only conclude that ... the (Health Ministry) has a policy of actively discouraging light exercise, and facilitating smoking.”

The surgeon also criticised the fact Defence Force staff working at the hotel bought cigarettes for guests.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesman said a clinical oversight group including an addiction specialist had looked closely at whether to allow smoking.

“Overall, the view is that forcing people to quit smoking, or any other addiction, during a period in enforced isolation is unlikely to be good for people’s mental health,” the spokesman said.

“But smoking cessation options are available to those who want them.”

Facilities provided designated smoking areas, which were monitored, and there were time limits to use them. Guests were required to physically distance from others not in their bubble.

“Smoking is an addiction, so we need to allow people to smoke.”

Guests were allowed to do light exercise such as walking, “but any exercise that might result in heavy breathing is discouraged as this might spread Covid-19 through droplets”, the spokesman said.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said guests should be given nicotine patches as letting them smoke was not worth the extra risk.

“This might sound a bit harsh, but we are trying to manage a lethal infection from entering New Zealand.”

Baker said guests going out to smoke increased the risk of transmission with other smokers and with staff. If someone needed to smoke two packs a day, that would mean dozens of trips outside all day and at night.

He said there had been six border failures so far, and the source of some of those was still poorly understood.

“The fact that we have had several staff infected in those environments suggests that systems can be improved. You need systematic ways of minimising guests mingling and contact with staff and that means some quite strict rules. How we manage smoking seems like an obvious potential improvement.”

Guests should be confined to their rooms until they returned a first negative test, he said.

Two staff working at a Christchurch managed isolation hotel tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, and epidemiologists have labelled this a border failure – a claim denied by Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said on Tuesday the most recent case was an example of the system working well to protect the border.