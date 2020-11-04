Covid-19: Two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation facilities

Health officials say the person wasn’t symptomatic at the time and was unaware they had contracted the virus.

There are two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

One is a recently arrived case from managed isolation and the other is a recently identified historical case, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The new case arrived from Singapore on October 31 and tested positive around day three. They are now in quarantine at an Auckland facility.

The other, a historical case, arrived in New Zealand on October 18 from Japan. They tested positive around day 12.

Five past cases had recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 73.

As of Tuesday, ministry laboratories completed 7171 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,113,739.

The new cases come after a second health worker working at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch, where 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen are in managed isolation, tested positive.

RNZ The nurses' union wants an urgent review of how the Covid-19 isolation hotels are being run, saying staff are becoming increasingly anxious and fearful. It comes after a second Sudima Hotel health worker tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Both were working in the quarantine wing of the hotel. The wing houses 31 of the mariners infected with the virus.

It was also later revealed the second case had visited the Chemist Warehouse at a Christchurch mall on Friday.

Genome sequencing results released on Wednesday linked Christchurch’s first community Covid-19 case since late July to the fishermen.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ on Wednesday the female health worker had exactly the same genome sequence as that of five fishermen it had already tested.

The mariners were due to leave the facility on Tuesday, but their stay was extended until Friday as an additional precautionary measure following the new community cases.

A second group was also expected to isolate in the Sudima but they may not enter the country until the first group have been cleared and a deep clean of the facility has taken place, Bloomfield earlier said.