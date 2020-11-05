Rydges Auckland managed isolation facility evacuated due to smoke in basement

Returnees were evacuated from Rydges Auckland, a managed isolation facility, early on Thursday morning due to smoke in the basement (File photo).

Managed isolation hotel Rydges Auckland was evacuated early on Thursday morning due to smoke in the basement.

Firefighters in PPE were called to an automatic alarm at the hotel about 4.34am.

Carren Larking, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ, said a faulty electrical capacitor had caused “a bit of smoke” in the basement, meaning the hotel was evacuated.

Once the smoke had dissipated, an electrician was called to investigate, she said.

Crews from Auckland and Parnell left about an hour later at 5.30am.

It is not the first time a managed isolation and quarantine facility has been evacuated.

In August, Christchurch’s Crowne Plaza was evacuated after a fire alarm went off.

A false fire alarm at Wellington’s Grand Mercure also saw it evacuated in August.

FIRST UP/RNZ Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

In July, a steam cleaner set of an alarm at Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

Another false fire alarm saw Rotorua’s Sudima Hotel evacuated in June.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which runs the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities, has been contacted for comment.