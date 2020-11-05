Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation facilities

There are two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand on Thursday. (File photo)

There are two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

Both cases are in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

The first case arrived from Singapore on October 31 and tested positive on day three of their stay in managed isolation.

The second case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland, after being given permission to join a family member recently arrived from overseas.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation facilities

* Covid-19: Fishermen's Christchurch quarantine extended again until Friday

* Nurses' union call for rethink of managed isolation after second community Covid-19 case



They are being recorded as an import-related case, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

Eight previous cases had recovered on Thursday, bringing the country’s total active cases to 67.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1617. On Wednesday, 6391 tests for Covid-19 were completed.

All cases linked to the maritime company outbreak in Aucklandwere now recovered, the release read.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Eight previous cases had recovered on Thursday, bringing the country’s total active cases to 67.

This most recent case follows two cases announced on Wednesday.

The first was a person who arrived from Singapore on October 31 and tested positive around day three. They were in quarantine at an Auckland facility.

The other, a historical case, arrived in New Zealand on October 18 from Japan. They tested positive around day 12.

All contacts of the two health workers, working at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel where 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen are in managed isolation, have been followed up and tested.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen in managed isolation at the Sudima were expected to leave on Tuesday but their stay was extended until at least Friday. (File photo)

So far all results had returned negative results but some were still outstanding, the release said.

All staff who had been working at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel since October 23 had also been tested and all the results were negative. All staff and close contacts would continually be monitored, and close contacts remained in isolation on Thursday.

The 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen in managed isolation at the Sudima were expected to leave on Tuesday but their stay was extended until at least Friday.

The community and public health team in Christchurch was developing an exit plan for the international mariners, which would involve a risk assessment for their release, including any testing requirements, the release read.

A second group was also expected to isolate in the Sudima but they may not enter the country until the first group have been cleared and a deep clean of the facility has taken place.