Covid-19: New case in Auckland community went to bar, bottle shop while infectious

Patrons of an Auckland restaurant are being warned to look out for symptoms of Covid-19 after a person who has since tested positive for the virus went there while infectious.

The Ministry of Health announced that there was a new case of Covid-19 in the Auckland community just after 8pm on Friday.

The person works at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Māngere.

The person had eaten brunch at Mezze Bar on Thursday before visiting a Queen St liquor store.

Mezze Bar is a bar and restaurant on Durman St East in Auckland's CBD, which serves Mediterranean cuisine.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said anyone who was at the Mezze Bar between 11am and 1pm on Thursday is considered a casual contact.

They should watch for symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.

The person dined alone, and no close contacts had been identified at the restaurant.

After leaving the restaurant, the person went to Liquor.Com on Queen St for 15 minutes around 1.30pm.

Those who visited the bottle shop between 1pm and 2pm are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms.

People who scanned the Covid-19 Tracer app at those locations at similar times should receive a notification, confirming they were there around the same time as the case.

ARPHS said patrons and staff should look out for symptoms of Covid-19, including a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense or smell, or fever, and if they have them should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP and be tested at an urgent care, GP or community testing centre.

Authorities have identified the case’s household and colleagues who are close contacts. They are in isolation and are being tested.

The person had been swabbed on Tuesday as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility. That test came back negative the next day.

However, they were tested again on Thursday after developing symptoms. That time the test was positive for Covid-19.

The case was reported to the ministry on Friday afternoon.

The case’s close contacts at home and at work have been identified and are all self-isolating and are in the process of getting tested.

More details about the latest case will be provided at 1pm on Saturday, the ministry said.

Russian and Ukrainian sailors caught up in MIQ outbreak leave facilities

Meanwhile, all but seven of the 235 Russian and Ukrainian sailors in managed isolation and quarantine will leave the facilities during the next 24 hours to join their vessels.

The group, which includes several skill maintenance workers in the country to service deep sea trawlers, arrived in New Zealand on October 16 on a charter flight from Moscow and have since been in isolation or quarantine at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel.

The mariners' stay in managed isolation was extended by more than a week after they were caught up in a large Covid-19 outbreak at the facility.

Two health staff working at the facility had since tested positive for Covid-19. All other staff at the hotel had been tested and returned negative results.

Authorities were confident that the fishing crew had not been exposed to those two cases.

Some were tested for Covid-19 up to five times and all had daily health checks during the past 22 days.

Thirty-one of them tested positive and were transferred to quarantine. Of those, 24 had recovered and were cleared to leave.

In total, 228 sailors had a final health check on Friday and were expected to depart for their ships on Saturday.

They will live on board the ships for six weeks and then leave New Zealand. A health professional was on board each ship.

Their employers would require the crew to isolate on the vessels for another week and their shore leave would restricted until they were all tested for Covid-19 and got a negative result.

Everyone on board would follow appropriate health precautions.

The ministry thanked the sailors and their employers for their understanding and compliance in MIQ.

"We look forward to working further with the industry on keeping New Zealand safe," the ministry said in a statement.