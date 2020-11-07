Covid-19: Auckland bar visited by infectious case 'a little quieter' than usual

Health officials say the person wasn’t symptomatic at the time and was unaware they had contracted the virus.

An Auckland restaurant, where a person with Covid-19 dined while they were infectious, was sterilised to hospital standards before reopening.

Mezze Bar owner Sally Hindmarsh had to ask customers to leave during the dinner rush on Friday after being informed a new community case of Covid-19 visited the restaurant the day before.

The person, a worker at the Jet Park quarantine facility, ate brunch at Mezze Bar on Durham St East, in the CBD, hours before they were swabbed for Covid-19, which returned a positive result.

David White/Stuff Mezze Bar is a bar and restaurant which serves Mediterranean cuisine.

Hindmarsh said health officials rang the restaurant about 6pm on Friday to tell her the “really bad news”.

The restaurant, which serves Mediterranean cuisine, immediately shut for deep cleaning.

“We just closed the doors and just told all the customers. We had bookings that we rang and put them off,” Hindmarsh said.

She was feeling "pretty dismayed”, adding: "It is stressful, but it is what it is".

David White/Stuff The restaurant reopened at 4pm on Saturday.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said anyone who was at the Mezze Bar between 11am and 1pm on Thursday is considered a casual contact.

Officials told Hindmarsh the risk staff had contracted Covid-19 was low and they only needed to be tested if they had symptoms, such as a new cough and fever, or if they felt concerned.

Mezze Bar opened at 4pm on Saturday, six hours later than usual.

At 4.45pm about four groups were dining there and about eight to 10 tables were booked for the evening.

While a few people had cancelled their reservations, and it was "a little quieter than normal”, Hindmarsh hoped being transparent about the situation would allay people’s fears about dining at Mezze Bar.

Hindmarsh, who was previously a registered nurse, said customers could be assured it was safe to eat there.

Staff were being extra vigilant with hygiene.

Hindmarsh has owned the business for more than 25 years.

She said Mezze Bar was turning over about 60 per cent of what it had before it had to close for the lockdowns, due in part to an increase in people working from ho9me.

However, she remained optimistic that business would pick up again: "we're still ticking over”.

David White/Stuff The Mezze Bar on Durham Street East had to close on Friday after being informed of the case visiting.

“Every minute we're closed is a big hit to the business... Luckily we've got loyal and regular customers. I think that the public will get behind [us]," Hindmarsh said.

The person with Covid-19 dined alone at Mezze Bar, and no close contacts had been identified at the restaurant.

After leaving the restaurant, the person went to Liquor.Com on Queen St for 15 minutes around 1.30pm on Thursday.

David White/Stuff The Covid-19 case also visited Liquor.Com on Queen Street.

Those who visited the bottle shop between 1pm and 2pm that day are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms, ARPHS said.

When Stuff visited Liquor.com on Saturday, a staff member said he did not know much about the Covid case's visit because he wasn't working on Thursday or Friday.

However, he said the Ministry of Health told them it was safe to reopen and it was business as usual on Saturday.

It did not appear the liquor store's sales had taken a hit, he said.

People who scanned the Covid-19 Tracer app at those locations at similar times should receive a notification, confirming they were there around the same time as the case.

However, fewer than 20 people received the alert, prompting the Ministry of Health to reinforce the importance of using the tracing app.