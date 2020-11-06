Covid-19: 'Dismay' as Auckland restaurant is forced to close after case visited

Health officials say the person wasn’t symptomatic at the time and was unaware they had contracted the virus.

An Auckland restaurant had to ask customers to leave during the dinner rush on Friday after being informed a person with Covid-19 ate there the day before.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced the latest community case, a worker at the Jet Park quarantine facility, ate brunch at Mezze Bar on Durham St East while infectious.

Mezze Bar owner Sally Hindmarsh said officials rang the restaurant about 6pm on Friday to tell staff a customer had tested postive for Covid-19.

The restaurant, which serves Meditarranean cuisine, immediately shut for deep cleaning.

“We just closed the doors and just told all the customers. We had bookings that we rang and put them off,” Hindmarsh said.

She was feeling "pretty dismayed”, adding: "It is stressful but it is what it is".

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said anyone who was at the Mezze Bar between 11am and 1pm on Thursday is considered a casual contact.

Officials told Hindmarsh the risk staff had contracted Covid-19 was low and they only needed to be tested if they had symptoms, such as a new cough and fever, or if they felt concerned.

Mezze Bar would reopen on Saturday and Hindmarsh said customers could be assured it was safe to eat there.

Staff were being extra vigilant with hygiene.

Hindmarsh has owned the business for 25 years.

She said Mezze Bar had already taken a hit after having to close during the lockdowns.

Having to close again on Friday was another blow.

“Every minute we're closed is a big hit to the business... Luckily we've got loyal and regular customers. I think that the public will get behind [us]," Hindmarsh said.

The person with Covid-19 dined alone at Mezze Bar, and no close contacts had been identified at the restaurant.

After leaving the restaurant, the person went to Liquor.Com on Queen St for 15 minutes around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Those who visited the bottle shop between 1pm and 2pm that day are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms, ARPHS said.

People who scanned the Covid-19 Tracer app at those locations at similar times should receive a notification, confirming they were there around the same time as the case.