Covid-19: Fewer than 20 people got tracer app alert about new Auckland community case

The New Zealand Nursing Organisation’s Kerri Nuku said the system has failed the health workers.

Fewer than 20 people received an alert about being in the same place as Auckland’s new community coronavirus case, prompting the Ministry of Health to reinforce the importance of using the tracing app.

It comes as the quarantine worker remains the only new case of Covid-19, with a historical case also added to New Zealand's total number of cases.

A total of 25 close contacts of the Jet Park quarantine hotel worker have been identified, isolated and tested. Six have so far returned negative results, the ministry said on Saturday.

Getty Images The worker was tested for Covid-19 on Thursday and returned a positive result.

The worker, who developed symptoms on November 5, was tested that day and returned a positive result.

They visited two central Auckland businesses while infectious, Mezze Bar and Liquor.com, in central Auckland.

The ministry said fewer than 20 people who had been in the same location as the infected person received an alert from the tracer app, which reinforced the need for people use it.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Mezze Bar on Durham St East closed on Friday night for a deep clean after a person with Covid visited on Thursday.

“This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to use the app to keep a record of where they have been - it allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whānau, and your community.”

The worker has now been transferred to the quarantine facility to isolate.

“A review of the movements of the case and their contacts is underway – the case has provided a very detailed account of their movements which has informed a rapid contact tracing response.”

The ministry thanked the two businesses for closing to conduct deep cleans and for their cooperation.

A testing station was set up at the Jet Park Hotel on Saturday morning to test all staff. This is in addition to the regular testing workers in managed isolation facilities already have.

RICKY WILSON A new testing station has been set up at Jet Park MIQ facility Managed isolation and quarantine, in south Auckland.

The ministry said the historical case was a returnee who arrived in the country on October 5 from London via Singapore.

When they arrived at their managed isolation facility, they told staff they had a positive test confirmed in London on September 19.

They were re-tested and returned a positive test on October 5 with a high CT value, which indicated an old infection.

“We are awaiting confirmation that the case has been recorded in the United Kingdom totals, and until then are classifying it as a historical case which will be reported in our case numbers.”

Three previous Covid-19 cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 43.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1620.