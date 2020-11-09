Covid-19: Antarctic guide stymied by coronavirus starts whipping up bags from used kitesurfing gear

When the pandemic stopped Valerie Lubrick working in the polar regions she decided to create Kite Kete, a business making bags out of old kitesurfing kites.

Covid-19 stopped Valerie Lubrick guiding guests in the Arctic and Antarctic, and started her on a new venture.

The keen kitesurfer and eco advocate is turning used kites into bags, all from her tiny home in Raglan.

There were kites stashed under her deck and in her car and shed, and the spare room was now a workroom, she said.

Normally, around this time of year, the kayak guide and biologist would be on an expedition ship, heading to paddle with penguins and teach guests about the icy environments.

READ MORE:

* Life during Covid - goodbye suits, hello tools

* Green guide to Raglan: How to spend an eco-friendly weekend in the Waikato beach town



Making things from kite fabric is something she has played around with before.

“When my job disappeared because of Covid, I upped it a little bit and thought I would have a go at trying to sell my creations,” she said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Valerie Lubrick has old kites stashed under her deck, in her shed and in her car, waiting to be turned into kete (bags).

She loves kitesurfing but had always been concerned about kites going to the landfill at the end of their lifespan.

“I feel like there is so much good technical fabric that is going to sit ... and not decompose. And that did not sit real well with me. So I started collecting kites and trying to do something with them.”

She is hoping Kite Kete will also help cover her bills, though she has also picked up extra hours teaching conservation and sustainability for the Karioi Project, which she usually works for between contracts.

Lubrick, originally from Ontario, Canada, gets old kites from people who would otherwise dump them, and samples and production prototypes from Raglan company Ozone.

“I bring it to my house, lie it on my front lawn and I cut it apart. Each of the sections needs to be washed because they are often sandy and salty, and that would destroy my sewing machine.”

“Sometimes I just look at the kite and I can see the design, and suddenly I know what it needs to be.”

VALERIE LUBRICK/Supplied Valerie Lubrick has spent 12 years working as a kayak guide and biologist in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Items made out of the canopy of the kite are colourful, lightweight and strong, while slightly heavier duty bags are made from the leading edge.

Kite material is designed to withstand wind and pressure, she said, and is also water resistant.

Turning it into bags finishes the cycle, Lubrick said, after it had given a kitesurfer joy when being flown on the water.

“There has been so much energy and research and fabric and development and money that went into building this kite for you to use ... I feel like it gives them a second chance and a second life.”

Lubrick recently upgraded from a 40-year-old sewing machine off Trade Me but an industrial sewing machine won't be feasible while she is living in a tiny house.

She is also incorporating her love of raranga [flax weaving] in some pieces.

It was “pretty challenging” and the work of many hours but a yellow woven backpack is her favourite piece so far.

For the moment, it is hard to say when she will be able to go back to guiding guests in the polar regions – a job she has done for 12 years.

Some companies are hoping for May 2021 – the Arctic season – but a lot would need to happen before then, Lubrick said.

She has had plenty of standout moments guiding, including having penguins coming ashore “leaping through the water, in and around our kayaks”, and watching whales feed.

Kite Kete products are available from Lubrick's website and there is also a Kite Kete Facebook page.