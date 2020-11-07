Visiting Russian fisherman died of 'natural causes' at Lyttelton Port

The fishing vessel Irvinga was awaiting new crew at Lyttelton Port

A Russian sailor appears to have died of natural causes as his boat was docked in Lyttelton Port, waiting for other crew members to complete their managed isolation.

The man, who is understood to have been 47, spent two weeks in managed isolation in Auckland when he arrived in New Zealand but his death is not related to Covid-19.

It is believed he was found dead in his room when he failed to report for duty Saturday morning. Police were called about his death at 8.15am.

He was onboard the Independent Fisheries’ vessel Irvinga, which was docked and awaiting the arrival of other Russian crew, who completed their 14-day managed isolation at Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport, on Saturday.

Mark Allison, director and general manager of Independent Fisheries, said the man was in good health, as of yesterday, and there appeared to be “nothing untoward” about his death.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Russian fishermen have been based at the Managed Isolation Quarantine facility at Sudima Hotel.

“We don't know the exact circumstances around it but based on what the ambulance staff said, it appears he died of natural causes,” he said.

“He boarded the vessel just over a week ago, and he'd been fine. It's just a tragic set of events, unfortunately.”

Irvinga is a 104m fishing vessel and can hold a crew of 82.

There was not a full-complement onboard at the time but Allison said morale was low following the man's death.

“They are obviously a bit down about it, so we need to make sure their welfare is taken care of.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helico The fishing vessel Iringa, taken 2014 by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

“The biggest thing for us is respecting his family now and making the necessary arrangements.”

A police spokeswoman said the death was believed to be a medical event and not related to Covid-19.

“The person involved has no connection to the Sudima (hotel),” she said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said 230 people left the Sudima facility today, five remain and one person was required to further isolate.